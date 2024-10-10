The WWE NXT crew had to deal with a security issue regarding a fan at their hotel this week after their show in St. Louis, Missouri, as it has emerged that a male was allegedly caught trying to take pictures of female talents' feet.

Randy Orton made an appearance in his home state, picking up a win against Je’Von Evans in the main event, and several female talents also competed, including the WWE Tag Team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, who opened the show in a six-person tag team match with North American champion Kelani Jordan.

This was their second week on the road after having a show at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and they were due to move on to Orlando and St. Petersburg for two non-televised shows next week as part of their move to the CW Network, but they have had to reschedule due to Orlando Airport being shut.

The airport is closed because of the arrival of a category five hurricane towards the end of this week, with residents being told to evacuate the area due to fears of the extensive damage that could be caused. Any main roster talent that is not scheduled to go to Florida has been sent home - but the rest will stay in St. Louis with Matt Bloom as well as other NXT officials.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: NXT has been running now for 14 years, debuting back in 2010.

They have been temporarily stuck in St. Louis due to these Hurricane Milton-related travel restrictions and had to deal with a fan incident in the talent hotel on Tuesday.

Fan Incident at NXT Hotel

Reports emered that he was caught trying to take photos of female talents' feet

There have been reports that a male fan was allegedly trying to take photos of the feet of female talent as they walked through the hotel. This resulted in the fan being thrown out of the hotel twice in one day.

NXT results (08/10/24) Match Winner Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan vs Fatal Influence Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Kelani Jordan Oba Femi vs Tony D'Angelo Tony D'Angelo Fraxiom vs A-Town Down Under Fraxiom Randy Orton vs Je'Von Evans Randy Orton

PWInsider first heard of this, reporting: “There was a fan incident at the NXT hotel last night, PWInsider.com has learned. We are told that a male fan was allegedly caught trying to take photos of the feet of female talent as they made their way through the hotel and was ejected not once but twice from the location.”

Previous Fan Incidents

This is not the first time there has been trouble with fans being inappropriate towards talent. In May of this year, a fan was ejected from an AEW event for making unbecoming remarks towards Sky Blue. There was also an incident in 2019 in which a fan at a Ring of Honor show made sexual and degrading comments and was confronted by WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray.