A fan edit has showed what Vince McMahon would actually look like reported 'creepy' new look

Vince McMahon turned up to WWE Raw last night looking rather different from when talent saw him last.

It emerged last night that Vince, for the first time since his retirement in July 2022, has decided to come to Raw.

And Fightful reported that the 77-year-old was spotted with dyed hair and a rather "creepy" new mustache.

What is Vince McMahon's new look?

As noted, WWE talent who saw Vince at Raw last night have said that he looked quite different from the last time they saw him.

Fightful is reporting that talent they spoke to said that Vince had a "creepy-looking mustache", which you can read more about by clicking here.

Following this news breaking, a fan edit of McMahon with a mustache emerged online, and some people even believed that it was legitimately Vince backstage at last night's show.

You can see the edit for yourself below.

The photo above is of Vince with former Premier League footballer Dimitar Berbatov, and as you can see, has clearly had the fake beard photoshopped on.

However, with no photos of Vince emerging from last night's show, it gives fans an idea of what the 77-year-old may actually look like right now with his reported new look.

Read More: WWE star who will miss out on WrestleMania being 'saved' for Roman Reigns match

Why was Vince McMahon at WWE Raw last night?

At the time of writing, there's no concrete word on why Vince was in attendance for last night's episode of Raw.

McMahon's appearance backstage at the show was the first time he's been present at either Raw or SmackDown since his retirement in July.

Fightful is reporting that, while unconfirmed, one talent speculated that Vince was only in attendance to see John Cena, who made his return on the show.

Read More: WWE legend John Cena receives huge pop on Monday Night Raw

In fact, Vince and Cena were seen together several times by different people backstage, which adds credence to the theory that the Executive Chairman was only present to see John.

Some had worried that McMahon was back at TV to get himself back onto the creative team, but reports from WrestleVotes have indicated that he had "no impact" on the card last night via WrestleTalk.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.