Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in WWE right now. She is the current SmackDown Women's Champion, having also won the Women’s Royal Rumble for the first time earlier this year.

Her next opponent could be someone a little unexpected – Solo Sikoa.

During the opening segment on Monday Night Raw, Paul Heyman asked The Judgment Day to come out to the ring for a meeting with The Bloodline. It was announced that Roman Reigns had approved an agreement between the two factions.

Heyman then asked Jey Uso to switch positions with Sikoa due to an obvious tension with Ripley.

But the SmackDown Women's Champion then traded positions with Finn Balor to once again come face-to-face with The Enforcer.

A one-minute face off between the pair then followed, with the crowd going wild as the tension in the ring increased.

When Heyman asked if everything was okay, Ripley replied, “For now.”

The interaction suggested that Sikoa and Ripley could face off against each other in the near future. Fans certainly hope so, anyway.

Video: Watch intense face off between Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa

Fans call for match between Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa

WWE fans took to Twitter to call for a match between Ripley and Sikoa, with one posting: “Need this expeditiously”.

Another wrote: “I know they’ll never do it but that match would be amazing”, while a third fan commented: “The Enforcer vs The Eradicator would’ve slapped”.

One fan even predicted when the encounter could take place, writing: “…and it’s not the first time she’s confronted him. I think they’ll meet in the Men’s Royal Rumble in 2024.”

Could Rhea Ripley take on Solo Sikoa?

While intergender matches on WWE are not common, Ripley took on Akira Tozawa just a few months ago.

She defeated her opponent in a swift manner, not long after telling Cultaholic that she loved the idea of intergender matches.

“I would obviously love it… to see whether that happens or not is a different story as I know it's a bit of a touchy subject with the networks and all of that,” she said.

“I'm not too sure what's going to happen, but if it does I hope that I'm the person for it."

A fight against Sikoa certainly sounds feasible, then, but whether the fans’ will witness their dream become reality remains to be seen.