Summary Penta has had a dream-like start to life in the WWE.

Penta began the Rumble as #2, with Rey Mysterio at #1.

Fans want technology like video assistance refereeing in WWE following a near-call.

The Royal Rumble is as precarious as a match as any. With numerous obstacles for WWE Superstars to avoid, a slight slip-up is to be expected. However, as the 2025 men's Rumble got underway, it was a near-instant botch from Penta, as WWE's new star gripped the ropes before letting both his feet dropdown. With many suspecting Penta may have touched the floor with both feet, despite the officials stating otherwise, it has led to WWE fans demanding VAR within professional wrestling.

The Royal Rumble is a fan-favourite show for a reason. With numerous unique scenarios specific to this PLE, that is why both hardcore and casual fans unite to enjoy the event. Having been a staple of WWE programming since 1988, the show has succeeded from being a TV special to now being unanimously agreed upon as being one of WWE's best PLE's.

With a night of drama being witnessed by the WWE Universe, the men's Rumble accentuated that. The women's variation saw numerous NXT successes, as well as Hall of Fame returns. Outside of the Rumble matches, a return for the Street Profits saw the tag team cost MCMG championship gold. Alongside this, Cody Rhodes managed to survive a dramatic Ladder Match with Kevin Owens that had the WWE Universe hiding behind their sofas. However, despite all this drama, it was the first few seconds of the men's Rumble that stole the show. As Penta and Rey Mysterio attempted to create a close-call scenario, Penta nearly fell off the apron, with both his feet appearing to touch the floor.

Penta Causes Drama

Rey Mysterio and Penta cause chaos

Credit: WWE

Penta has had a quick start to life within the WWE. Debuting on Netflix after weeks of teases, the former AEW wrestler has been presented as an attraction and a soon-to-be main event star. With standout matches against Chad Gable and Pete Dunne under his belt, his Rumble debut had many excited, especially when paired with Rey Mysterio to start the event. However, after merely seconds, there were calls for VAR as Penta and Rey attempted to have a tense over-the-top rope moment, which nearly ended in disaster, with Penta hovering inches off the ground. A moment that many suspect led to Penta touching the ground, it is a reminder of just how difficult the Rumble can be.

WWE Universe React to the Close Call

Many fans are calling for VAR

Video Assistance Refereeing is all the rage within football. Allowing officials to take a step back and review match footage to implement correct decisions, it is technology that would suit the Rumble perfectly. As Penta had his near fall, a moment that has been experienced by industry legends John Cena, Batista and Shawn Michaels, it led many to call for VAR to be brought into the WWE.