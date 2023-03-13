Bray Wyatt was inexplicably pulled from the WWE Live Event set for Madison Square Garden last night.

Wyatt has been absent from TV for the last few weeks, and fans will be concerned with the fact he wasn't the big WWE event at MSG last night.

Bray was scheduled to appear at the show, facing LA Knight, but WWE ended up pulling him from the event without any warning or reason.

Latest news on Bray Wyatt

As noted, Bray was set to appear at the WWE's Live Event in Madison Square Garden last night, but didn't end up showing up, via WrestleTalk.

While still a non-televised event, WWE's shows at Madison Square Garden are typically the biggest of the year, so it was surprising to see Wyatt pulled at the last minute.

At the time of writing, there's no word on what Wyatt was pulled, so it's unclear whether or not he's out with a personal issue right now, an injury, or was just missing from the show for another reason entirely.

Bray was set to face LA Knight in a 'Lights Out' match, but the former NXT star ended up sharing the ring with Braun Strowman instead.

Bray hasn't wrestled since January 28 and hasn't appeared on TV since the February 18 episode of SmackDown, where he called out both Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Read More: WWE WrestleMania: Update on Triple H taking Brock Lesnar match 'off the table'

Who will Bray Wyatt face at WrestleMania 39?

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be hoping that Wyatt can return soon, as he has some big plans in store for the former Universal Champion.

At WrestleMania 39, Wyatt is slated to face Bobby Lashley, according to Fightful, but WWE has yet to officially confirm that the match is taking place.

So far, there have been no indications that the match won't be happening next month, but the fact that Bray hasn't appeared on TV in nearly a month now isn't exactly the best sign.

Interestingly enough, Triple H wanted Bray to face Brock before deciding on Bobby, which you can read more about by clicking here.

However, Fightful is also reporting that Lesnar turned down the chance to face Wyatt at the show, which is why Triple H deciding to have him face Omos instead, putting Bray and Bobby together in its place.

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.