WWE finally made its historic debut on Netflix with Triple H opening Raw with an iconic promo. Shortly after The Game hyped up the Intuit Dome crowd, The Rock came out and had the honor of having the very first segment of the Netflix era. During his promo, The Great One acknowledged and spoke highly of his cousin Roman Reigns .

Surprisingly, The Rock also gave his flowers to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes , who was seated at ringside for the show. He thanked Cody for carrying the company on his back over the past year. They even shared a hearty laugh when The People's Champion joked about Mama Rhodes. After he was done addressing the crowd, The Rock went over to Rhodes and the two rivals shared a hug.

Before he returned back to Hollywood the night after WrestleMania 40, The Rock had an intriguing conversation with Cody. He gave the then newly-crowned champion a mystery gift and warned him never to break his heart again. Six months later, The Rock made an earth-shattering return at Bad Blood and confronted Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, who teamed up to face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the main event. With their history, fans were left confused about how friendly The Rock and Cody Rhodes were towards each other to open WWE Raw.

WWE Fans React to Cody Rhodes and The Rock Hugging

Didn't they hate each other?

Fans were visibly perplexed by what was going on. The Rock was arguably Cody Rhodes' biggest hater in the lead up to WrestleMania 40. X user Humble Wrestling was expecting much of the same when the two were in the same building. Obviously, that did not happen.

Another fan pitched an intriguing angle that presents a massive twist involving Cody Rhodes. They suspected The Rock and Cody to be working in unison now, similar to how former rivals Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin worked together at WrestleMania X7.

Over the last few months, there were also rumblings on whether The Rock would be wrestling at WrestleMania. This fan believes his opening segment suggested that The People's Champion would not be in a match at the Showcase of the Immortals, unless the WWE is cooking something else up.

This fan also doesn't think The Rock is working at WrestleMania this year, considering he went live on Instagram and even shared a drink with The American Nightmare.

Nonetheless, the WWE very well could have a massive plan for The Rock for WrestleMania, especially with what he did after Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat to win back the Ula Fala. Following the match, as Paul Heyman was about to put the Ula Fala over Reigns' neck, The Final Boss came out. The Rock himself put the Ula Fala over Roman's shoulder and the two shared a hug in the middle of the ring. It will be interesting if there is a storyline brewing involving The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns.