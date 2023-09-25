Highlights Cody Rhodes may be teaming up with Jey Uso, which has generated excitement among WWE fans for a potential tag team on Monday Night Raw.

However, recent events suggest that Cody may actually be feuding with Omos, as the pair interacted at a WWE Live Event over the weekend

This has caused some disappointment among fans, as they were hoping for bigger plans for Cody, who is considered one of WWE's top stars.

Triple H's potential plans for Cody Rhodes have been revealed, and it's safe to say that WWE fans haven't been left too excited.

Cody ended last week's Monday Night Raw with an attack on the Judgment Day to even the odds for Jey Uso, and as part of that the 'American Nightmare' faced Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight during a live event this past weekend.

While the match catered to the current storyline ongoing between Cody and Raw's top faction, Omos unleashed an attack on the WrestleMania 39 main eventer, parking rumours of a potential rivalry between both men, something that fans aren't exactly over the moon about.

What is Cody Rhodes doing in WWE now?

Cody Rhodes has already hinted at getting in the Bloodline's hair once again in the future, and with rumors of a main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, the American Nightmare has been engaged in a storyline with Jey Uso on Raw.

Rhodes brought Jey back to WWE at Payback 2023. However, since his return, the former Bloodline member hadn't come face to face with the American Nightmare on Raw, until last week. The last episode of Raw featured Cody and Sami Zayn requesting Kevin Owens to give Jey another chance.

Jey faced Drew McIntyre in the main event of the episode. After a loss to the Scottish Warrior, he felt the wrath of the Judgment Day for not joining the top faction in the company. The American Nightmare then made his way out to even the odds for the newest member of Raw.

This has sparked rumours of a possible tag team between Jey, Sami, Owens, and Rhodes ahead of a potential Survivor Series WarGames match. However, with the possibility of Cody moving to SmackDown to reignite his feud with Roman ahead of next year's WrestleMania show.

Ahead of rumours of Cody Rhodes' storyline with Jey, it seems like the former's next opponent has revealed himself. At a recent WWE Live Event in California, Omos attacked the American Nightmare during a Street Fight, hinting that they'll be working together soon. You can see footage of the attack below.

This has generated a buzz around social media, with many believing that Triple H is now planning on booking a singles feud between Rhodes and Omos, testing it out at a non-televised event before bringing it to Raw. While the feud may sound interesting, it isn't exactly what WWE fans had in mind for Rhodes, given that he's one of WWE's top stars.

Real Name Cody Runnels Tolulope "Jordan" Omogbehin Ring Name Cody Rhodes Omos Date of Birth 30 June, 1985 16 May, 1994 (age 29) Height 6ft 2" 7ft 3" Weight 220lbs 416lbs Debut 16 June, 2006 18 July, 2019 Trained By Al Snow, Danny Davis, Dusty Rhodes, Randy Orton, Ricky Morton & Shawn Spears WWE Performance Centre, Kevin Nash, The Undertaker & Chris Hero Titles Won 2x Intercontinental Championship, 3x WWE Tag Team Championship, 3x World Tag Team Championship & 2023 Royal Rumble match winner 1x Raw Tag Team Championship

Is Cody Rhodes set to team up with Jey Uso?

The WWE Universe has been excited to see a potential tag team involving Cody and Jey. While the American Nightmare might feud with Omos now, a tag team involving both men could be a chartbuster on Monday Night Raw.

Rhodes is set to kick-off this week's Monday Night Raw with a segment. Seemingly, the WrestleMania main eventer would address the Judgment Day's attack on Jey last week. Both Rhodes and the tag team specialis could also interfere in the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match that is set to feature this week.

