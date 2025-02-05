Summary Fans express frustration at WWE's Women's Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair.

The men's Rumble saw an unexpected winner, Jey Uso, sparking mixed reactions on missed opportunities for other WWE Superstars.

While new matchups for WrestleMania are intriguing, fans feel underwhelmed by the Rumble results.

WWE's first PLE of the year has been and gone. The Royal Rumble is a fan-favourite event that unites the most hardcore and casual wrestling fans into one show. An event that promises shocking endings, returns and main roster debuts, the 2025 Rumble had all of this and more. From Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' highly acclaimed Ladder Match to an underwhelming two-out-of-three falls tag team bout, the Rumble was an assortment of WWE's good and bad habits. With two winners now awaiting a WrestleMania main event, both Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso have been on the receiving end of a lot of WWE Universe displeasure. Feedback that isn't personal, wrestling fans have made it clear why they are angry at the ending of the Royal Rumble.

The WWE Universe isn't scared to let their feelings known. A collection of vocal fans, they are the masterminds behind the Daniel Bryan 'Yes Movement' and Cody Rhodes' #WeWantCody movement. Knowing when to vocalise their displeasure, with history proving they have the power to get their way, fans have decided to air frustrations at 2025's Rumble. Jey Uso and Charlotte will inevitably have incredible matches at the Showcase of the Immortals, with both wrestlers being incredibly talented. However, that doesn't mean it was right for them to win, as fans have let the company know. With numerous other avenues that the company could have gone down, these potential outcomes have left the WWE Universe upset with the reality that they have been served.

Frustration at the Women's Rumble

A returning Charlotte Flair waltzed to victory

Charlotte Flair is already a history maker. Having the most World Championship reigns of any women's wrestler in WWE history (16), her most recent Rumble victory saw her become the company's first ever two-time women's Rumble winner. However, for all this history, it is a telling story of her mismanagement that most of her triumphs are forgotten about. Truly one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time, her forced success due to her Flair heritage has led fans to get tired.

Returning to the Lucas Oil Stadium after over a year out, many of the WWE Universe had prepared for her to win. As has been the case throughout Flair's career, fans have become accustomed to her constant triumphs. Charlotte finds herself in an awkward spot, as she is simply too good not to be at the top, but how often can one woman reign supreme. The company will recognise this double-edged sword, understanding that new stars need to be built, and they are, but they can't not have Charlotte leading the division as she is one of the best to step foot in a WWE ring.

With many fans hoping Iyo Sky would have won the Rumble, in what would have created a fantastic bout with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, it appears this may still be on the cards. With Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton looking like the likely scenario, it is a fresh match-up that fans can get behind. Ultimately, it will be a thrilling match, as are most Charlotte Flair bouts. However, the WWE Universe will still hold slight resentment towards the second-generation wrestler for just how easy she finds success, as opposed to other WWE Superstars.

The Shocking Men's Rumble

An unlikely winner has left fans undecided

Unlike the women's Rumble, where frustrations lie at the repeated success of one wrestler at the expense of others, the men's Rumble told a completely different story. Jey Uso crowned his immense rise to the top with a jaw-dropping Rumble win, a victory that cemented his 'Main Event' moniker as truth. A result that no one predicted, this unpredictability combined with a star-studded roster has left fans wanting more out of their Road to WrestleMania.

The WWE Universe isn't denying that Jey Uso deserves his flowers. However, given the landscape of 2025's Rumble, they feel that they have been sold short on what could've been. With John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk all in the mix, one of the aforementioned WWE Superstars was expected to win. With multiple stories left on the table, the WWE Universe is mourning what could have been. Punk could have told the story of tearing his tricep at 2024's Rumble, coming full circle for his victory, as well as achieving his first WrestleMania event. Cena's story writes itself, with the leader of the Cenation on his retirement tour, it would have been a fitting way to bow out of his final Rumble.

With Reigns and Rollins set to collide at WrestleMania with CM Punk, the WWE Universe can forgive the former Shield brothers for not winning. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that the main event acts that didn't win will be fine. Drew McIntyre will continue to stand out, Cena will get his chance at the Elimination Chamber, and Punk will keep blurring the lines. Regardless, fans feel Uso's story of being 0-3 against Gunther isn't WrestleMania worthy, a sentiment that is evident in WWE's YouTube dislike figures. Understanding that none of the WWE Universe's displeasure is personal, the fans' passion for professional wrestling is what makes it feel so real.