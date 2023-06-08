A new report has suggested that the winner of WWE Money in the Bank may be someone that fans are not currently considering.

Excitement for WWE’s annual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is already high, with the show taking place at the O2 Arena in London in just over three weeks.

The event is usually a highlight of the wrestling calendar due to its ability to forecast the direction of WWE’s programming over the next few months.

Latest news on Money in the Bank

Of course, the winners of each respective ladder match are set up for a championship opportunity down the line which can be used for many storyline branches in the months ahead and interactions in the briefcase matches can also create spin-off feuds in their own right.

With less than a month to go, names such as Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and the ever-popular LA Knight have qualified on the men’s side of things, whereas we know the women’s match will feature Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and IYO SKY among others.

Fan speculation is already running rampant over who portions of the WWE audience may want to win the briefcase on the 1st of July. One of the most common names among the online fanbase appears to be LA Knight, someone who viewers are hoping to see Triple H book more and more.

Image Credits: WWE

Will LA Knight win Money in the Bank?

The man who calls himself ‘The Megastar’ has undying charisma and has been captivating every audience he’s put in front of. So, it may not be a surprise to know that WWE are considering his name for Money in the Bank success.

However, if Ringside News are to be believed, the man who walks out of the O2 Arena with the briefcase may be someone who no one is expecting. In fact, a tweet from Steve Carrier goes as far as to suggest that sources have indicated those believing Knight is set to win may ‘look stupid’ heading out of the event.

"Ringside News reached out to a member of the creative team to ask about LA Knight winning the ladder match. We were told, "let everyone report that. they will look stupid when the match is over”.’

It goes without saying that plans may change and nothing is set in stone as of yet for the UK-based spectacle in three weeks. Many still believe LA Knight to be the firm favourite heading into the match, but whether he wins or not still remains to be seen.