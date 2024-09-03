Last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw saw wholesome scenes unfold outside the ring as Zelina Vega was hit by a wave of unexpected emotion. After seeing a fan-made sign honouring her late father, Michael Trinidad, who passed away during the 9/11 attacks when she was just aged 10, Vega fought back an onslaught of tears.

The fighter spotted the sign reading: “Michael Trinidad has the best seat in the house. 9-11-01. Never Forget,” when making her entrance for her match with Shayna Baszler, leading to an emotional moment in the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Going to the fan barricade and reaching across, Vega held the sign and was quickly brought to tears as she again read the message - with the looming 23rd anniversary of the harrowing 9/11 attacks just around the corner.

After the fight, Vega took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share her thanks to the fan who made the sign, posting: “Still shaking. Thank you @HobbyistSports for reminding me that he is always in the front row. Love you, Dad.”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Zelina Vega has won 32.4% of her matches in the WWE, as of the 3rd of September 2024.

The fan then responded with a tweet of their own, saying: “I love this woman so much y’all have no idea… I’m forever grateful I’m so overwhelmed and humbled. We will never stop fighting for our Queen until she gets her title.”

Not only did she react to Vega's tweet about the sign, she also uploaded a video she shot herself of the moment, showing fans her view of the moment, which you can see below.

Zelina Vega Lost on Monday Night Raw

Shayna Baszler got the better of her

The former Queen of the Ring winner sadly suffered defeat to Shayna Baszler moments after this incredible moment after taking a knee to the face. However, the odds were never really in her favour as the Pure Fusion Collective group jumped into the ring in Baszler’s defence. Zoey Stark, who Vega beat earlier in July of this year, and Sonya Deville, jumped in to fight, which proved too much for Vega to take the win against three people, despite eventually being joined for support by Lyra Valkyria.

Despite being a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and the winner of the Queen’s Crown tournament in 2021, Vega is arguably yet to reach her full potential in WWE, having yet to have a real look in at a main event slot in a WWE event.

“What people have seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg,” she said last month on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Podcast. “We have so many things that we’ve done and worked on that I haven’t even got a chance to show yet.”

After her defeat to Baszler, the 44-year-old hinted at a possible alliance group of her own in fruition. Herself and Valkyria suggested that a piece of their puzzle was missing, leading fans to wonder whether the highly anticipated return of Natalya is on the cards to challenge the Pure Fusion Collective once and for all.