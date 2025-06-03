CM Punk and controversy go hand in hand, and Monday Night Raw on the 2nd of June was no exception.

Live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the WWE Universe made themselves heard. During an off-air segment featuring Punk, chants of “We Want Truth” rang out across the arena, and not for the first time that night. It was a heartfelt gesture, a tribute to the recently released R-Truth, a long-time fan favourite who gave WWE two decades of unforgettable moments.

R-Truth's WWE career statistics (as of 03/06/2025) Total number of matches 1,511 Total number of wins 901 (59.6%) Total number of losses 597 (39.5%) Total number of draws 13 (0.9%)

R-Truth’s WWE contract officially expired on the 1st of June. His exit shocked many fans, and the chants were a clear show of support for someone who had become a cult hero within the company. Then came Punk’s reply.

“How dare you chant for somebody that's not here?”

It was sharp, cutting, and delivered without hesitation. In an instant, the feel-good energy in the arena shifted. What had started as a nostalgic moment quickly became something far more divisive. And for anyone familiar with CM Punk, that will come as no surprise.

Online reaction was immediate. Many fans criticised Punk’s comment as disrespectful and tone-deaf, especially given the timing. R-Truth, real name Ron Killings, had earned enormous goodwill during his WWE career, not only for his comedic genius, but for his resilience and longevity in the business.

To dismiss the fans’ chants in such a cold manner, on the very first show after Truth’s departure, didn’t sit well with large sections of the audience. Some felt Punk had crossed a line. But others saw it differently.

Other Fans Saw & Understood CM Punk's Reference

Back in the day, his name was chanted constantly when he was no longer there

CM Punk is no stranger to walking the tightrope between reality and storyline. His greatest promos have always lived in that grey area, where it becomes hard to tell what’s scripted and what’s personal. This moment felt like another one of those blurred lines, and it could be exactly what he intended.

It is possible that Punk’s words were more than just an off-the-cuff remark. They might have been a deliberate provocation. In classic Punk fashion, he created a moment that fans would be talking about long after the cameras stopped rolling.

He may not have been trying to bury R-Truth, but rather shake the audience, remind them that the present matters more than the past, or even lay the groundwork for a bigger story to come.

WWE has often been accused in recent years of playing it safe, sticking too rigidly to the script. CM Punk doesn’t do safe. He pushes buttons. He creates discomfort. And whether fans love it or hate it, they always react.

With R-Truth now gone from the company (at least for the time being), there is genuine uncertainty around what comes next. Could Punk’s comment be a tease for something down the line? Is Truth really finished with WWE, or could this