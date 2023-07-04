The moment that Solo Sikoa 'lost belief' in Roman Reigns was captured during their tag-team defeat to The Usos at Money in the Bank on Saturday night, according to WWE fans on Twitter.

As Reigns was sat on the canvas looking rather dejected and out of ideas, Sikoa looked at the 38-year-old looking frustrated by his partner.

Reigns looked up at Sikoa apologetically, before the 30-year-old American took matters into his own hands and unloaded on The Usos.

Videos: Solo Sikoa loses faith in Roman Reigns?

What happened at Money in the Bank between The Bloodline?

They were beaten by Jey and Jimmy Uso at the Money in the Bank event this past weekend, but what happens next in this enthralling storyline will excite wrestling fans around the world.

Jey pinned Reigns, which was the first time that the WWE Champion has been pinned or submitted since 2019.

The Usos have revealed that The Tribal Chief will go on trial during this Friday’s SmackDown episode.

Fans were quick to speculate about Sikoa’s feelings towards Reigns and many different scenarios were brought up on Twitter.

One supporter said: “Solo becomes the tyrant w/ Heyman, destroys Roman, then The Usos.

“Roman takes his break, while Solo becomes Umaga 2.0, only to return later on to become the hero, and slay the beast, retaking his place as Tribal Chief.”

Another theory was suggested by another user: “Hear me out. Solo turns on Roman during the trial of the Tribal Chief and takes the belt at SummerSlam. Roman goes on his break after.

“Then Solo goes on to face Cody at WrestleMania with plenty of references to the ‘You’re not ready’ segment between Cody and Solo prior to WrestleMania 39.”

The Usos are also of the opinion that this could be the end of Reigns’ and Sikoa’s partnership, which they discussed during a recent WWE YouTube video, prior to their showdown with the pair.

While speaking about Sikoa, Jey said: “He’ll smarten up. He’s gonna smarten up, just like we left his a**, Solo’s gonna get smart too and leave his a** too.

“Cause that’s what Roman’s been doing lately, mistreating us, man, to stay on top.”

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Sikoa and a possible match-up with Reigns and that storyline is becoming more and more possible it seems, which would delight fans.