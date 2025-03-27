Summary John Cena's character shift has the attention of wrestling fans all over the world.

A subtle outfit change hinting at his heel persona has fans speculating.

Cena's match against Cody Rhodes sets the stage for history, with a win elevating him in the WWE rankings.

As WrestleMania 41 continues to edge closer, the WWE Universe remains excited about what might unfold on the Grandest Stage of them All. A two-night spectacle that will emanate from Las Vegas, the entire weekend has fans eager for April. From the Hall of Fame to the Showcase of the Immortals, it will be a non-stop period on the wrestling calendar.

A moment in time that could play host to John Cena's record-breaking 17th World Title win, his work as a heel continues to build intrigue. An icon well-known for how he dresses, eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe have spotted a vital change to the Champ's appearance.

A heel turn is one of the more dramatic things that can occur inside the squared circle. A character change that sees WWE Superstars alter their desires and demeanor. A key way that fans can distinguish between a heel and a face variation of a wrestler is by their appearance. Changes that can stem from growing out facial hair or getting a new haircut allow the WWE Universe to know a new iteration of someone is being witnessed. For Cena, his jorts and 'You Can't See Me' themed gear have become synonymous with his work. An outfit replicated by fans all over the world, it appears a minor tweak has been placed upon the legendary costume.

Cena's Subtle Outfit Change

It appears we can see Cena