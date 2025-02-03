WWE fans believe they know the reason for Drew McIntyre's reported backstage fury after he was eliminated from the 2025 Royal Rumble, with one particular moment revealing what and who was the target of his ire.

The elimination of the Scotsman from Royal Rumble caught plenty of eyes for his immediate reaction as he was forced out of the ring by rival Damian Priest, with a face that not only seemed stunned, but also seemed to be holding back some serious rage.

The Moment That Annoyed Drew McIntyre

Fans think they've spotted why the Scot was so annoyed backstage

Prior to his elimination, most of the fighters in the Rumble were sprawled out, apart from Logan Paul, who was posing to the crowd, and McIntyre, who was aiming to send a fighter who had just been taken down by Paul out of the ring. Unbeknownst to the pair, LA Knight had gotten up and was slowly approaching Paul from behind, walking through the middle of the ring. All the while, McIntyre was dragging his opponent towards the ropes before getting a surprise push from Priest.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 full results Match Winner Duration Women's Royal Rumble Charlotte Flair 1:10:20 Men's Royal Rumble Jey Uso 1:20:15 Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens Cody Rhodes 25:05 DIY vs The Motor City Machine Guns DIY 14:00

What fans noticed and posted on social media about the elimination was a bump between Knight and McIntyre as the former made his attack on Paul and the latter was about to have his night end early. The ensuing contact and clash of two separate moments ended up taking away the focus from the Scot's elimination, as Knight/Paul's own battle got in the way unintentionally.

One fan on Twitter/X, @BeadedFish927, said: "Re-watched it just now too. Hard to see anything other than Paul/Knight were in the way doing their own thing, and maybe they were supposed to be laying low, so Drew's elimination was a bigger deal (as it should have been)."

Another fan, @TentacleMistre1, had a similar view: "It looks like Logan and Knight were supposed to be brawling against the ropes at the end, but they took up too much room, and they got in the way of a story elimination."

Backstage Annoyance at the Royal Rumble

Drew seemingly wasn't the only one unhappy with how things played out

According to reports that surfaced after the event by PWInsider, who reported the anger of McIntyre to begin with, it was indeed Knight who was the subject of irritation for not just McIntyre, but for other fighters in the Rumble as well. The original reports did not reveal the identity, but revealed that many were annoyed with one particular person's performance on the night. McIntyre was said to be upset at how Knight got in the way of his elimination spot, but it is not known if Knight is the fighter that others were complaining about.