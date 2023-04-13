Edge is not expected to quit WWE this summer for AEW despite rumours to the contrary, GIVEMESPORT has learned.

The WWE Hall of Famer has said publicly that he hopes to retire this summer in Toronto, ending his "legendary" career for the second time.

And WrestleVotes has told GIVEMESPORT that it'd be "very surprising" if rumours Edge will instead be leaving for WWE for AEW are true.

Is Edge quitting WWE for AEW?

For some time, fans have speculated that Edge could quit WWE to join AEW.

The feeling is that Edge will want to work with long-time tag team partner Christian Cage before he retires, as well as close personal friends FTR, with AEW being the place that would be able to happen.

However, in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, WrestleVotes has said that it'd be "surprising" to see Edge wrestle for AEW, with the feeling being that his final match will take place inside a WWE ring.

If he retires the summer in Toronto, I wouldn't be surprised. I would be surprised if he finishes his current deal and then goes to AEW, WWE would be surprised too. Even though you've got Christian factor, you know, they could team one more time and wrestle each other one more time, I'd be surprised if he wrestles past WWE. WWE would be very surprised as well.

So the feeling does seem to be that Edge's days working for the wrestling giant are numbered, with an exit this summer looking quite likely, although his destination post-WWE seems to be retirement, rather than a move over to AEW.

What are Triple H's plans for Edge?

At the time of writing, there's no word on what WWE's immediate plans for Edge are, as his retirement nears.

The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen at WrestleMania 39, beating long-time rival Finn Balor in a highly-praised Hell in a Cell match.

The likely destination for Edge's next match is either WWE King & Queen of the Ring on May 27 in Saudi Arabia, or even later at WWE SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit.

Edge, as noted, has expressed a desire to wrestle his final match this summer in Toronto, his hometown, with that meaning his retirement could take place in August 2023.

As of right now, there's no word on who Triple H is planning on having Edge wrestle his final match against, but the feeling is he'll want to put over a young star on his way out.

