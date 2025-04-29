The Rock has not received much positive feedback from the WWE Universe recently. His absence from WrestleMania 41 has been filled with resentment from fans, despite being heavily involved during John Cena's iconic heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The 17-time world champion beat Cody Rhodes at the 'Grandest Stage Of Them All' to climb above Ric Flair with the most World Championship wins in WWE history.

While it's not ruled out that 'The People's Champion' could return, the storyline has moved on from WrestleMania. The main focus of Monday Night Raw has been the aftermath of Paul Heyman shockingly betraying CM Punk and Roman Reigns to gift Seth Rollins victory at WrestleMania. This started a new era of 'The Visionary' being a 'Paul Heyman guy' for the first time.