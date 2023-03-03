WWE fans initially thought that the video to promote John Cena's return was meant for Sasha Banks

WWE promoted the return of John Cena this week on Raw, but many fans thought the video package was for something else entirely.

It seems like some fans, based on the chatter online, initially believed that Sasha Banks was returning based on the video package that WWE played.

However, it quickly became clear that Banks isn't coming back, and the video was just to promote Cena's return, which is slated for Raw next week.

Why did WWE fans think Sasha Banks was returning?

Next week's episod of Raw (March 6) takes place in Boston, and will see Cena return to TV to set up his reported WrestleMania 39 match against Austin Theory.

The show is jampacked, with Logan Paul also slated to appear, again setting up his reported WrestleMania 39 match against Seth Rollins.

However, fans thought they were going to see something much bigger, as on Raw this week, the below video package played, which promotes Cena's return.

Video: Video package that played during Raw for John Cena's return

Whether intentioanl or not, some fans were led to believe, based on the aformentioned video package, that it was Banks that was coming back to WWE, rather than Cena.

The quote tweets and replies to the clip show that Banks thought that the font and wording of the video package, particularly the word 'Bank', made it seem like Sasha was returning.

Also, next week's show takes place in Boston, which as well as being Cena's home state, is also Sasha's home state, which would have been a great way to bring her back.

However, Sasha isn't coming back, much to the disappointment fans, some of whom for a brief moment thought it was going to happen.

John Cena

Why did Sasha Banks leave WWE?

Banks walked out of WWE in May 2022, just before an episode of Monday Night Raw, unhappy with her booking as Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Naomi.

However, when Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer in July, many fans speculated that Sasha could find herself back in WWE.

In fact, reports indicated that a deal had been reached, but those were later rebuffed, with it being confirmed that talks between the two parties fell through over financial differences.

Banks is now working for NJPW as Mercedes Mone, but the door doesn't seem completely shut for her to potentially return to WWE later down the line.