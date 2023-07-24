A former WWE Superstar has speculated over whether fans may grow tired of Cody Rhodes.

When Cody, who was once described as 'The Rock's boy' returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, many were shocked to see a founding member of AEW stroll down the ramp to challenge Seth Rollins.

In fact, The American Nightmare has previously gone on record to say that he wondered whether or not he would receive boos from the WWE faithful, due to his obvious links to their competitor.

When did Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

As it turned out, Cody was welcome back with open arms by those who witnessed his return in Texas, a pattern which continued everywhere the ‘Grand Son Of A Plumber’ went.

Each time his catchy theme hit the speakers, the infamous ‘woah’ portion of the song grew louder and louder as audiences got used to his ‘Kingdom’ tune.

Unfortunately, Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle while training for his Hell in a Cell bout with Seth Rollins last year, meaning he required a lot of time away from the ring once he had heroically soldiered through the outing.

It took seven months for The American Nightmare to return, re-emerging at this year’s Royal Rumble match, an event which The American Nightmare ended up winning, earning a future Undisputed Universal Title shot for WrestleMania 39 in the process.

Image Credits: WWE

Though, many fans will recall feeling puzzled when WWE decided to announce Rhodes’ return to the ring, instead of opting for the element of surprise.

Some even concluded that the announcement was made in order to ensure no viewers would see the countdown clock tick down to number 30 and expect the ‘Honorary Uce’ Sami Zayn to appear, someone who had been riding a wave of immense popularity prior to January’s Rumble.

In actuality, the company were able to navigate both Sami’s fanfare and their initial plans with Cody well, as both were given their respective main event matches on April the 1st and 2nd.

Zayn stood alongside Kevin Owens to dethrone The Usos on night one, while Cody lost to Roman Reigns on night two, in a move which baffled many fans.

Image Source: WrestlingHeadlines

Despite losing at ‘Mania, The American Nightmare remains one of Monday Night Raw’s hottest stars, with both Zayn and Owens becoming commonplace as top babyfaces on the red brand. Also, the contributions of Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre to the flagship show can’t be ignored.

Will WWE fans turn on Cody Rhodes?

Often, each ‘good guy’ character is given equal time to shine, without one particular performer being pushed ahead of any others. This, according to hardcore wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer, is something which WWE should keep up if they don’t want fans to grow tired of Cody Rhodes in the future.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Dreamer praised the fact that WWE have a wide range of top level talent at their disposal, including many that are beloved by fans. He pointed out that, should it be too obvious that Rhodes is the handpicked guy to defeat Roman Reigns, fans may begin to resent him.

The former ECW star deemed fans getting tired of a clear top babyface as the ‘John Cena Effect’ due to the polarising reactions which the 16-time world champion got throughout his legendary career.

As mentioned, Raw currently has numerous top stars and talent who could step up to challenge either Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title or Rollins’ World Heavyweight gold. However, it remains likely that Cody will find his way back to Roman one day soon, bringing Dreamer’s suggestion back into contention.