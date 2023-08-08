Highlights Last month on SmackDown, Shotzi shaved her head after pitching the idea to support her sister, who is battling cancer

It turns out WWE actually pitched for Becky Lynch to cut off all her hair during her early days

Lynch outright rejected the pitch, stating that she had no intention of going bald

WWE SmackDown currently plays host to The Bloodline’s ongoing drama, though, due to this taking up a large portion of the show each week, there isn’t a lot of room for other feuds to shine.

At present, one of the blue brand’s feuds is the dynamic between Shotzi and Damage CTRL.

It began when the ‘Ballsy Badass’ aimed to replace Bayley in this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase ladder match, with a match between the two going down the night before the July Premium Live Event to finalise the line-up for the MITB showdown.

Latest news on Shotzi & Damage CTRL

On that night, the Damage CTRL leader was successful in fending off Shotzi and securing her spot for Money in the Bank, but, it was when Bayley worked with IYO SKY to attack the woman she had just defeated backstage that things took a darker turn.

From there, Shotzi seeked to prove that she couldn’t be controlled by any other roster members and, on the 14th of July edition of SmackDown, ominous music came over the speakers and the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion was pictured cutting off clumps of her bright green hair.

However, it’s been suggested that a Raw star was almost given the direction to shave their head to serve a storyline in the past.

During a recent episode of Wrestling With Freddie, comedian Jeff Dye revealed that a WWE writer pitched an idea to have Becky Lynch shave her head as part of a previous storyline. In fact, it was only the sheer reluctance from the Irish star which stopped the idea coming to fruition.

“When I was with Becky, they didn’t know what to do with her and there was a writer that pitched like, ‘What if we have you just shave your head and act like you’re having a breakdown?’ And Becky was like, ‘No.’ It was even going to move forward. They were like, ‘No, we think that’s a cool idea.’ This writer pitched like she would have to shave her head. [Becky said] ‘I’m not going to shave my head. What are you talking about?’ And so it never [took off] because Becky stood her ground and was like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ They never did it, which made me wonder if maybe Shotzi was like, ‘I’m going to shave my head for this thing.’ And then that same writer was like, ‘My story is going to get big. Wait, what? I have a thing for this.'”

Image Source: WWE

The haircutting from Shotzi took the feud with Bayley to another level, with fans shocked to see it happen.

As it turned out, she presented the head-shaving idea to WWE’s creative department as a way of her showing solidarity to her sister, who had tragically been diagnosed with cancer, so, it ended up being useful that the company hadn’t dished out the segment to anyone else in the past.

As for Lynch, avoiding shaving her head meant she continued the character trajectory which led her to today, being one of WWE’s top female stars. As it stands, she’s currently locked in a feud with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, with their rubber match being set for Raw in two weeks time.