Some WWE matches may go very long. However, the end has not very often been defined before the finishing maneuvers come into play. Some of those moves are good enough to defeat most of the superstars. Depending on the size of the opponent, some improvisations may be needed in executing the finishing move to end the match.

However, some finishers may not work effectively against a set of superstars. These mostly make a difference when big men come into the play. Having a finishing move that can put a plethora of superstars down is not very easy. With a variety of superstars with varying sizes, the last move from the arsenal may not be the complete game changer for everyone.

However, some finishing maneuvers have proved to be very flexible and versatile. No matter the size of the opponent, a little improvisation has helped the superstar clinch the victory over a variety of men. Without further ado, here are some finishers that can work on any opponent, regardless of their size.

10 Ankle Lock

Very few submission maneuvers have almost confirmed a superstar's victory. One of them is the Ankle Lock. Made famous by Olympic Gold Medalist, Kurt Angle, the Ankle Lock has made numerous superstars submit to the pain. Another legendary competitor who used this maneuver to his advantage would be "The World's Most Dangerous Man" Ken Shamrock.

While Angle used to deliver it to his opponents, a lot of superstars used it against him and found themselves victorious. This proves how dangerous and painful the Ankle Lock is.

9 Spear

Being one of the most common finishing maneuvers in WWE, the spear has been used as an effective finisher for decades. Made popular by superstars like Goldberg, Edge, Bobby Lashley, and now Roman Reigns, the spear is seen as one of the most effective finishers.

The spear has worked effectively against all superstars regardless of their size. Being a finisher to defeat the likes of Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Omos, and many more big men, a spear can seemingly work on any opponent in the pro-wrestling industry.

8 People's Elbow

The Rock's iconic People's Elbow has helped him slay some of his most challenging opponents. Starting as a backstage fun maneuver during a live event, the People's Elbow became a regular finisher for the Hollywood star after the reactions fans gave.

Being a unique move, not many have been able to crack the code and deliver it to their opponents. Though hip-hop sensation Snoop Dogg delivered it on The Miz at WrestleMania 39, the move was not nearly as great compared to whenever The Rock delivered it.

7 Atomic Leg Drop

Hulk Hogan’s Atomic Leg Drop has been a reason for numerous superstars’ losses. The leg drop has finished off some big men including the likes of the late great Yokozuna and Andre The Giant which proves the damage it inflicts.Being a legendary maneuver, the WWE Universe was always psyched to watch the WWE Hall of Famer jump and add another victory to his career. Though nobody in the current era uses it as a finisher, it's possible that fans might see someone adopting the Atomic Leg Drop as their finishing move one day.

6 F-5

Brock Lesnar's powerful F-5 has wounded numerous top superstars. The F-5 was the maneuver that put The Undertaker down and broke his WrestleMania streak in April 2014. Being a powerful man himself, Lesnar's F-5 has devastated plenty of superstars and earned The Beast Incarnate numerous pinfall victories.While not many superstars have been able to deliver the F-5, plenty of them have bowed down to the maneuver and got pinned. Being an incredible move, Lesnar has earned a lot of success in the ring, giving him the nickname of The Beast Incarnate.

5 The Stomp

Being a unique maneuver, the Stomp has taken out a wide variety of superstars in the pro wrestling industry. Delivered regularly by "The Visionary" Seth Rollins, the Stomp was earlier banned by Vince McMahon who called it a dangerous move to deliver.However, the multiple-time World Champion brought it back in 2018 and made it one of the coolest finishers of the current era. Earlier, there were doubts over if the Stomp could be delivered on big men, however, a 'Super Stomp' (stomp from the top rope) by Rollins to Omos at Backlash 2023 cleared all the doubts.

4 Tombstone Piledriver

One of the most destructive moves the pro-wrestling world has witnessed is the Tombstone Piledriver. Used by The Undertaker, when the Tombstone was delivered, it was hard for anyone to make it back up before the count of three.In addition to The Undertaker, his kayfabe brother, Kane, has also used the move on a lot of occasions. Both men have clinched a lot of victories with the Tombstone, leaving their opponent facing the lights. The finishing move has made them look strong throughout their respective careers and has been delivered to a number of superstars over the years.

3 Pedigree

For decades, the Pedigree has been the final weapon Triple H typically uses to finish off his opponent. Being his finishing maneuver, the Pedigree has helped The Game clinch a number of victories and add some huge accolades to his name throughout his career.Being a mentor to many stars, some of them have also acquired his Pedigree to get to the top. One of them is Seth Rollins . When his stomp was banned, he used the Pedigree to get victories and also win the WWE Championship. The pedigree has won many matches, and it is considered one of the greatest moves of all time.

2 RKO

The three most destructive letters in sports entertainment history have truly caused destruction for the recipient. Being Randy Orton's favorite move for decades, The Viper has written off some of the greatest men in history with the RKO.One of the best RKOs of WWE history came about at WrestleMania 31 when Orton caught Seth Rollins in midair trying to deliver a stomp to turn it into an RKO. Being effective on a plethora of men, Orton's RKO is still considered one of the best finishers in the pro wrestling industry.

1 Stunner

The Stunner has started and ended numerous rivalries in the pro-wrestling industry. Made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, the stunner has been the reason many superstars have bowed down to The Texas Rattlesnake.

Austin has delivered the stunner to numerous opponents, with Mr. McMahon being his most infamous rival who fell to the Stone Cold Stunner. Now used by Kevin Owens, the finishing move still has a successful recognition and has taken out a variety of superstars.