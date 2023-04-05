Dominik Mysterio was filmed swearing at fans as he left the Crypto.com arena following WWE Raw this week.

Over the last few months, Mysterio has emerged as one of WWE's top heels in a turn of events that very few people would have been coming.

And now that he's a bad guy, Dominik is not just messing with fans on-screen...

At WrestleMania 39, Dominik lost in his highly-anticipated singles match against his father, Rey Mysterio.

While he may have lost, fans were left incredibly impressed by Dom's performance, both with regards to his entrance and showing in the match.

The feud continued on Raw two nights later, with Dominik and Damian Priest attacking Rey and Bad Bunny, likely leading to a tag match at Backlash next month.

After Raw, Dominik wanted to get out of the arena quickly, and as you can see below, had absolutely no time for the fans that had crowded to see him.

Video: Dominik Mysterio caught swearing at fans while leaving Raw

Dom has been one of WWE's best heels, as noted, since he returned on his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle back in September 2022.

Since joining Judgement Day, Dominik has really found his footing as a bad guy, with many fans previously questioning if he had what it takes to make it in WWE.

Fast forward to April 2023, and Mysterio is not only cutting great heel promos, but he's also improved greatly in the ring, as seen with his showing against Rey at WrestleMania over the weekend.

What are Triple H's plans for Dominik Mysterio?

Many fans were expecting Dominik and Rey to move on from their feud after WrestleMania 39, but that isn't what's happening.

On Raw this week, Dominik and Priest cost Rey his United States Championship match against Austin Theory, showing that their story is not over yet.

The pair also attacked Bad Bunny, who was sat at ringside for the show, and it seems like a tag team match will be made official for Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.