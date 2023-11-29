CM Punk made his first appearance on Monday Night Raw in almost a decade this week, following his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series. The ex-AEW star had exited the company in January 2014, walking out on them shortly after the Royal Rumble after growing disillusioned with life under the banner.

He left wrestling for seven years, coming back when he signed with AEW in the summer of 2021, but after a couple of controversial clashes backstage with numerous members of Tony Khan's roster, Punk was fired earlier this year. After several months on the shelf, he returned to WWE at Survivor Series, shocking the entire world in the process.

The reaction was wild, and it set up what was going to be the most anticipated episode of Monday Night Raw in years as Punk was announced to appear on the show, addressing the WWE Universe for the first time since 2014. The eventual segment on Raw was fine for what it was, but a little anti-climatic if truth be told. 'The Best in the World' had a short, five-minute promo, but didn't particularly say anything too exciting. Things could have been very different, though, as it was revealed that Punk's segment didn't go down as originally planned.

WWE changed its plans for CM Punk's return promo

If you were thinking that Punk's segment felt a little short, that's because it was intended to originally go much longer. According to PWInsider, the segment, which closed out Raw, was supposed to be longer, and would have likely seen the two-time Money in the Bank winner say a little more to the WWE audience, something that many fans coming into the show were hoping for.

That's likely why the promo eventually felt a little rushed as there was initially supposed to be more included. It's disappointing that his first appearance after his return was shortened due to time constraints, the sort of thing that would have added to his frustrations during his first run, but the reason it was cut down is also quite disappointing as it was no fault of his own.

Despite Raw being a three-hour broadcast, it seems like timings across a few segments were met, meaning that Punk was left with less time for his promo than higher-ups were intending for him going into the show, which is definitely a shame.

Randy Orton v Dominik Mysterio went too long

CM Punk made his first appearance on Raw in just shy of ten years, but someone else who was on the show for the first time in quite some time was Randy Orton, who also returned to WWE at Survivor Series having been out of action with a 'severe' back injury since May 2022.

At Survivor Series, Orton shared the ring with the babyface team as the final member to take on Judgment Day, and he opened Raw two nights later with an emotional promo that was interrupted by Rhea Ripley.

The segment led to a match between Orton and Dominik Mysterio, which was set to proceed Punk's promo. However, Randy's match went long, meaning that CM Punk was left with less time for his promo than was originally planned.

There's likely no heat on Orton or Dominik for going too long with their match, as these things do happen in wrestling, but Triple H and co will likely be affording Punk significant promo time in the coming weeks to make up for his rushed segment on this week's show.