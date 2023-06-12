Wrestling is a sport that requires not only talent and skill but also a great physical appearance. Many wrestlers spend hours in the gym to sculpt their bodies and impress the fans. Some of them have achieved legendary status in WWE for their physiques, such as Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock, and Triple H. However, not every wrestler with a jacked body has a jacked career. Some of them have been forgotten by the wrestling world, despite having some of the best bodies in the business.

Whether it was due to bad injuries, personal issues, or something else, these wrestlers failed to live up to their potential and faded from the fans' memory. Here, we will look at 10 forgotten wrestlers with jacked physiques. These are the wrestlers who had the look but not the luck. These are the wrestlers who had the muscles but not the impact. These are the wrestlers who had the physique but not the fame.

10 Mason Ryan

Image Credit: WWE

As a versatile entertainer, Mason Ryan has made a name for himself as a stunt performer, actor, and professional wrestler. Standing at an imposing 6'6", Ryan's impressive build has contributed to his success. He gained fame in WWE from 2009 to 2014 under the moniker Mason Ryan, having previously competed throughout Europe as the Celtic Warrior and Smackdown Warrior, earning numerous titles.

Joining WWE's main roster in 2011, Ryan became a member of The New Nexus, a group led by CM Punk. His signature side slam move exemplified his forceful and dominant style. Ryan later joined Cirque du Soleil's KÀ show as Chief Archer, showcasing his acrobatic skills and muscular physique.

9 Nathan Jones

Image Credit: WWE

Hailing from Australia, Nathan Jones is a former professional wrestler, powerlifting champion, strongman, and actor with an impressive 6'11" frame. He held the WWA World Heavyweight Championship in World Wrestling All-Stars and was briefly associated with The Undertaker on WWE's SmackDown brand.

Jones participated twice in the World's Strongest Man contest but was hindered by injuries. Nevertheless, he has achieved significant success in the film industry, where his physique has remained a prominent asset. Shifting his focus to acting, he appeared in films such as Troy, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Never Back Down.

8 Ted Arcidi

Image Credit: Twitter

Ted Arcidi, a former American professional wrestler and powerlifter, is renowned for his extraordinary physique and record-breaking strength. He made history as the first to bench press over 700 pounds in competition, setting an official world record that amazed everybody.

Arcidi competed in numerous events, winning several titles, and joined WWE in 1985, facing strongmen like Tony Atlas. He later transitioned to acting and stunt work, appearing in films such as The Fighter, The Family, The Town, and The Equalizer 2, often portraying tough or intimidating characters.

7 Hugo Knox

Image Credit: IMDB

Hugo Knox is a former professional wrestler and football goalkeeper known for his impressive build and athletic prowess. He gained recognition in WWE's NXT brand under his own ring name. He was primarily known for his energetic entrance and his signature moves. Before wrestling, Knox played football for various clubs, including Stafford Rangers, beginning in 2003.

He signed with WWE in 2013 and debuted on NXT in 2014, competing as a babyface against numerous opponents. Knox's athleticism and high-flying skills earned him fans and fellow wrestlers accolades. He was released by WWE in 2016.

6 Bam Neely

Image Credit: Twitter

Bam Neely, a towering 6'7" former professional wrestler, gained notoriety for his brutal and dominant style in the ring. One of his signature moves, the Border Toss, involved a fallaway slam that left his opponents reeling. Neely entered the scene as an independent circuit wrestler before being signed by WWE. He debuted on the ECW brand, initially serving as a bodyguard for Chavo Guerrero before aligning himself with Edge and his group, La Familia.

Throughout his tenure with WWE, Neely competed in various matches and feuds, both as a solo competitor and as part of tag teams. Despite his impressive physical stature, Neely didn't achieve much as an in-ring athlete. He was released from WWE in January 2009 and retired from the ring in 2010 after a brief return to the indie circuit.

5 Ezekiel Jackson

Image Credit: WWE

Ezekiel Jackson was a powerful wrestler who left a lasting impression during his brief stint with WWE. During his time with the company, he held one reign apiece with the ECW Championship and the Intercontinental Title. Jackson's muscular build and powerful presence were appreciated at that time. He even called himself "The Personification of Domination," a nickname that rang true given his strength and unwavering intensity.

However, Jackson's WWE career was cut short due to a combination of injuries and creative challenges. He suffered a torn quadriceps that kept him out of action for several months. Upon his return, he was often relegated to the role of a jobber or filler in battle royals.

4 Rob Conway

Image Credit: WWE

Known for his impressive muscular physique, Rob Conway has unfortunately slipped into obscurity within the wrestling community. Initially getting noticed by the masses as part of the tag team La Résistance alongside Sylvain Grenier, they achieved considerable success, claiming the World Tag Team Championship multiple times and making their mark in WWE's tag team division.

Following the dissolution of La Résistance, Conway underwent a character transformation, adopting a self-centered persona and dubbing himself "The Con-Man." Despite his efforts to establish a solo career, Conway struggled to garner substantial recognition from the audience. His presence in WWE gradually weakened over time, and his visibility diminished.

3 Dan Matha

Image Credit: WWE

Dan Matha, a former wrestler known for his impressive size, standing at an incredible 6 feet 7 inches tall, displayed his strength and power through his muscular physique. However, despite his physical stature, Matha didn't leave a lasting impact during his time in NXT.

After parting ways with WWE, Matha largely disappeared from the wrestling community's memory. In the dynamic and ever-changing world of professional wrestling, it's not uncommon for wrestlers to fade from the spotlight, especially if they didn't make a significant impact while working for a major organization like WWE.

2 Tino Sabbatelli

Image Credit: WWE

Tino Sabbatelli, a once-promising talent in WWE NXT, has slipped into obscurity, with many wrestling fans forgetting about his time in the company. Tino, whose real name is Sabatino Piscitelli, began his journey with WWE as a participant in the reality television series Tough Enough in 2015.

Following his appearance on Tough Enough, Tino entered WWE and quickly caught the attention of fans and management with his impressive physique and athletic abilities. Tino's size, strength, and agility gave him a unique edge and generated anticipation for his future in WWE. However, despite this, Tino Sabbatelli gradually faded from the spotlight and has been forgotten with time.

1 Reno

Image Credit: The Sportster

Reno has unfortunately faded from the memory of many wrestling fans. Despite his contributions to the industry, he is often overlooked in discussions about past WWE superstars. Reno, whose real name is Rick Cornell, began his career in the late 1990s and rose to prominence during his time with WCW. Following the demise of World Championship Wrestling, Reno moved on to WWE but failed to make a dent in the company and was mainly used as a developmental talent before his release in 2003.

Reno's physical presence was undoubtedly one of his defining features. With a muscular build and an imposing stature, he caught the attention of fans and fellow wrestlers. He possessed the strength and agility necessary to perform high-impact moves, making him an impressive competitor in the ring. However, despite his talents and the impact he made during his tenure, Reno's star power gradually dimmed.