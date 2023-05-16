Are looks important for a wrestler to be successful?

WWE, like any other performative sport or entertainment, pays great attention to the presentation of its performers. Some might say, how a wrestler looks plays a major part in determining their career trajectory. Examples of wrestlers being pushed by WWE based on their appearance are aplenty. Sometimes, wrestlers change their whole look to hammer believability into the character they are portraying. And sometimes, wrestlers sport a hairstyle to simply look cool.

Over their long careers, plenty of superstars have changed their looks to suit their persona. Some wrestlers look so different now compared to when they first started their careers that plenty of fans might not recognize them. Without further ado, here's a look at 10 WWE wrestler looks you completely forgot.

10 The Miz

The Miz is a surefire candidate for the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

However, if you remember his look from back in the day, one would not bet on him having the stellar career he has carved out for himself. In his initial few years, Miz would wear shorts and a tank top to the ring. While the top was fine, the shorts were pretty comical, stretching halfway below his knee to an awkward length. He would sport funky-colored hair with spikes and even wear a hat on certain occasions.

It is safe to say that a change in physique and the switch to trunks propelled his career to being a two-time WWE Grand Slam Champion.

9 Becky Lynch

One of the most decorated superstars of all time, Becky Lynch looked very different during her initial years in WWE.

Today, she is 'The Man', strutting around as a multiple-time champion in brief trunks, sporting dyed fiery red/orange hair.

However, back in the day, Becky had short, black hair and wore tights to the ring.

While the attire of the past is not bad, today's Becky looks far more legitimate and confident.

One can attribute the same to her experience and achievements. However, the change in looks is a definite contributor to the positive career trajectory of Becky in WWE.

8 Shawn Michaels

The Heart Break Kid changed attire quite a few times in WWE.

Towards the final stages of his career, Shawn Michaels had ditched the tights for pants and would tie his hair. This was in stark contrast to his attire during the tag-team run with Marty Jannetty. The charismatic duo would sport neon tights and bandanas, while Michaels would let his blonde long hair loose, making for a very cool look. Both these looks are quite well remembered.

The one fans do not recollect very well, however, is the one on his return to WWE from injury in 2002. As Michaels feuded with Triple H over the World Heavyweight Championship, he sported denim jeans. Not his best look one would say. But that rather forgettable attire did not halt him from delivering a classic at SummerSlam.

7 Dolph Ziggler

The remembrance of Dolph Ziggler is with his long hair. The styling varies though. He either back-brushes his hair or sometimes opts for the flowy and unkempt style. He may even throw in a man bun on certain occasions. The color has also changed from white to brown and black.

However, for a brief period in WWE, Ziggler sported short hair. In Spring 2011, upon heeding poor advice, Dolph Ziggler dyed his hair brown, cut it short, and consequently, looked extremely generic. Thankfully, the change was temporary and vanished in about a month.

6 Drew McIntyre

WWE's top Scotsman played the gimmick of 'The Chosen One' in his initial run with the Stamford-based promotion. And that was a very forgettable time in his career. Despite being pushed by the management, he never really cut it. During those days, Drew McIntyre was a lean man with no facial hair and a long, light brown mane. This made for a rather vanilla look.

However, during his return to NXT and subsequent push on the main roster, Drew sported a definitively legitimate look. Bulked-up physique, black hair, and a beard added to the now no-nonsense persona, which saw him realize the long-overdue dream of becoming a world champion.

5 Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt in WWE is a story of what could have been. The wrestler possesses such immense potential and is a masterful storyteller. His gimmicks are further aided by the creative genius he possesses.

However, somewhere between planning and execution, strange things have kept happening.

The one place where nothing has been lost in translation is his presentation. Starting from his role as The Eater of Worlds as leader of The Wyatt Family to his two Fiend gimmicks and even the Mister Rogers-esque Firefly Fun House persona, Wyatt was excellent at presenting himself.

Barring the one exception - Husky Harris. His time as Harris was a brief, uneventful run as part of the Nexus faction, where he sported messy hair and wore trunks. A far cry from how he is now remembered.

4 Luke Gallows

Luke Gallows is a world-renowned wrestler today as part of a tag team with Karl Anderson. He sports a mean look with plenty of tattoos, wearing dark-colored pants and a branded tank top to the ring. Gallows has toured the world with this look, becoming a multiple-time tag champion and working with top talents in famous factions.

His start in WWE, however, was very different. Initially, Gallows made his first impression on WWE's main roster as The Imposter Kane, but when that angle fell flat, he was taken off television and later repackaged. Upon his return to the main roster, Gallows played the character of Festus, who was to be out of shape and sport a bald patch.

As Festus, the 'good brother' portrayed a stoic, catatonic character who would be triggered by the bell to turn into a dangerous wrestler. And return to his prior-bell persona once the match finishes. The character was very reminiscent of Lennie Small from the John Steinbeck novel Of Mice and Men.

The gimmick did not fly and thankfully, never returned.

3 Roman Reigns

The final boss of in-ring wrestling currently, Roman Reigns is presented as a legitimate wrestling god.

The perfect jawline, with hair pulled back tight and tied to reveal the faded sides, a thick yet groomed beard, an ulafala around his neck, and idiosyncratic cargo pants. That is how 'The Tribal Chief' looks amidst his record run as world champion.

Before that run, Roman had his 'Shield' attire, which was quite a statement gear in all-black, and he sported a French cut with long, untied black hair.

However, the look of Roman that fans are likely to not remember is when he wore trunks back in NXT. These had different designs and one even had his name written on the front. His hairdo was similar to the Shield days and overall looked extremely uninspiring.

2 Rhea Ripley

Ripley has worn several attires in WWE over the recent past. They have included pants, trunks, and tights. However, the feel of her character has remained the same, lending a similarity in brand recall to all of them.

Sporting a muscular frame with multiple tattoos to go with various rock elements and a gothic touch, Rhea stands out from her fellow competitors as a very recognizable superstar. This is, however, a far cry from her clean, babyface look when she debuted in WWE as a very talented wrestler during the Mae Young Classic in 2017. She had long, blonde hair, a leaner frame, and not as many tattoos.

She later admitted that her current look is closer to who she is and thus, Ripley is very comfortable in her skin.

More power to Rhea for choosing to be herself and taking her career to the next level.

1 Stone Cold

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the most popular and important wrestler to have ever wrestled in WWE. He is known to be a no-nonsense, authority-hating champion who has a bald head and loves drinking beer.

It is very difficult to remember Stone Cold being any other way.

However, in the early 1990s, Stone Cold did have hair and was called 'Stunning' Steve Austin. There was blonde outgrowth on his head and he even sported a slight stubble on certain occasions.

Thankfully though he got rid of his receding hairline completely and became the icon he is today.