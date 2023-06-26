A former champion has revealed that they were scheduled to appear at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Even before creative nixed the plans, meaning they did not feature on the show in any capacity.

Aliyah, an NXT veteran, made her way to the main roster as part of the 2021 WWE Draft, which saw her land on SmackDown, is a former women's tag-team champion.

In a new report, the former Women's Tag Team Champion, who is currently absent from WWE TV due to injury, has revealed scrapped plans that would have seen her compete in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Aliyah reveals scrapped Money in the Bank plans

In a now-deleted temporary reel, Aliyah posted on her Instagram that she was cleaning out her closet and she found the gear that she had commissioned to be made specifically for her appearance in the 2022 Money in the Bank ladder match, which you can see below.

She revealed that she "hasn't even taken it out of the box" after creative plans for her involvement in the match ultimately fell through. Fans have responded calling the post "heartbreaking".

The 2022 Money in the Bank pay-per-view took place on July 2 and saw Liv Morgan win the briefcase, defeating Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Asuka and Raquel Rodriguez in the process.

Liv went on to cash-in her guaranteed title match on the same night and subsequently defeated Ronda Rousey, attacking Rousey just moments after she successfully defended her title against Natalya and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship as a result.

Image credits: WWE and Aliyah on Instagram

Latest news on Aliyah

Aliyah has not appeared in a WWE ring for almost a year, reportedly due to an injury.

However, it is believed that she is cleared to return to the ring, but WWE have thus far not made any attempts to bring her back to television, and there don't appear to be any plans to bring her back any time soon but as always, things can change in WWE at the drop of a hat.

WWE's 2023 Money in the Bank premium live event is scheduled to take place on July 1 at the O2 in London, England, and it will be WWE's first premium live event that they have held in the country in two decades.

