A three-time WWE Champion has revealed his frustration at Triple H's use of a popular tag team.

The Brawling Brutes, consisting of Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch, are one of the fan favourites within WWE. Their willingness to fight and desire to put on ‘banger after banger’ has left viewers always wanting more.

A notable highlight from their run has been their feud with Imperium, which occurred around October last year. There were many great six-man tag team contests and The Brawling Brutes continue to impress, though, Sheamus feels as if they could have done more with their time as a group so far.

While speaking to Alistair McGeorge of Metro, the 'passionate' Sheamus revealed his annoyance at how Triple H and WWE have handled the team, claiming that stop and start pushes have stunted The Brutes’ ability to show their skills and reach their potential.

“I just don’t think they’ve really capitalised on the group, I don’t think they’ve really let us show what we can do. This stop/start stuff is really hard when you’re trying to highlight young talent. It’s frustrating, you know? So I dunno, maybe we’ll get an opportunity to show what we can really do as a group because a lot of those other groups who are out there now have definitely got an opportunity that we haven’t had to do some storyline stuff, some character stuff. That’s kinda been a shame, mate, to be honest, considering the talent that’s in there.”

In recent times, Sheamus has had his own quest to dethrone Gunther and become the Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career. Having been unsuccessful in Wales during Clash At The Castle, the Irishman competed in a triple threat against both the current champion and Drew McIntyre, who he has a lot of history with.

Sheamus continued by discussing how important it is to him to involve his stablemates Butch and Ridge Holland in his personal rivalries, so he can help to showcase young talent.

“I’ve always tried to get the boys involved, there’s just a lot of creative stuff that’s out of my hands. They kinda got sidelined on that, which shouldn’t have been the case. Especially the history we have with Drew, there was a great opportunity to tell a story there of Drew coming back into the fold and the boys being apprehensive of that happening. They’re young, they’re hungry, they’ve wanted to do this their whole lives! Ridge has been a fan of wrestling his whole life, Butch has been doing this from a young age. Sitting on the sidelines, especially when you’re passionate and you know you’re talented and you know you can go, there’s nothing more frustrating. It could’ve been better.”

As a team, Butch and Holland were given a good showing during last Friday night’s gauntlet match to determine the next challengers for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, won by Pretty Deadly.

In particular, Butch is in store for a huge opportunity in nine days time as he prepares to compete in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match in his home country.

