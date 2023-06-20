NXT is WWE's hugely successful developmental brand, and it has been producing future world champions for over a decade. First launching as a TV series in 2010, the show ran for 5 seasons and introduced the WWE Universe to two future WWE champions, Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt.

After 5 seasons, the WWE decided to launch NXT as a full-blown developmental territory, and in 2014, NXT debuted its first major event, NXT Arrival exclusively on the WWE Network to an absolutely roaring ovation. Featuring new and up-and-coming stars, as well as tried and tested independent favorites looking to take their careers to the next level, NXT was set up for success, and the rest is history. NXT became a standalone brand in its own right and remains so to this day.

Throughout the years, many WWE champions have wrestled under the NXT banner, and it serves perfectly as a stomping ground for talent to familiarize themselves with the WWE style of wrestling and develop their characters - and fan followings - before they get called up to the main roster. Even current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had to walk the halls of the gold brand before they became the faces of the WWE.

Given NXT's success at creating future world champions and the roster currently being stacked with potential, here are five current NXT Superstars who have the talent to be future WWE champions further down the line in their respective careers.

5 Ilja Dragunov

Image credits: WWE

The Russian-born Ilja Dragunov is an absolute beast. Originally debuting for the WWE NXT UK brand, he made the jump to the main NXT brand in 2022, but not before making history by becoming the first-ever legitimate Russian to hold a championship in the WWE. Dragunov won the NXT UK title in an absolute showstopper of a match against future Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, who at the time was known as Walter. The hard-hitting match took place at NXT Takeover 36 in 2021 and was universally acclaimed, going on to receive 5.25 stars by Dave Meltzer.

Possessing one of the most lethal lariats in wrestling right now, which he calls the Constantine Special, Dragunov has been making waves in NXT throughout 2023. Hugely talented, very charismatic, and as intense as they come, his matches and his promos have become unmissable television in NXT and WWE has been giving him the opportunities to truly showcase his talents.

Dragunov has a bright future not only in NXT, but he also has every bit of potential to rise to the very top of the WWE in the future.

4 Duke Hudson

Image credits: WWE

Duke Hudson is a very talented powerhouse in NXT where he currently wrestles as a member of Chase University, alongside Andre Chase and Thea Hall. Despite only being 33 years old, Hudson is a ring veteran with over 15 years of experience, spending most of his time wrestling in his native Australia before WWE took notice of the future superstar and signed him to a contract in 2019.

Hudson has already had a taste of fame when he was called up to the main roster for a short storyline with MVP under the name of Brendan Vink. He was moved back down to NXT a few months later and was repackaged under the Duke Hudson moniker.

Hudson has had his fair share of ups and downs during his time in NXT, and he has yet to be featured in any major championship storylines or feuds, but the potential is certainly there. He looks the part, has the talent, and is getting better week after week. That, and a combination of smash-mouth, hard-hitting powerhouse moves and slams in his arsenal make the big man one to watch.

3 Joe Gacy

Image credits: WWE

One of the best talkers on the NXT roster right now is none other than the leader of The Schism faction, Joe Gacy. The enigmatic stable also features Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler, and Ava Raine, who is the daughter of WWE legend and Hollywood star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Since their debut as a faction in 2022, the group has been compared to The Wyatt Family, with Gacy arguably being the standout member.

The 35-year-old superstar is an in-ring veteran having made his debut in the sport in 2006. Gacy spent the majority of his career as one of the faces of Combat Zone Wrestling, where he became a three-time CZW World Champion before eventually landing a WWE contract in 2020.

Gacy is a natural on the microphone and has the look and mannerisms of a future world champion, and he is a quality character overall. If he can continue to evolve and develop his persona in a positive direction and break free of the comparisons between WWE's Bray Wyatt, Joe Gacy could indeed find himself a future WWE champion when the time comes for him to make the jump to the main roster.

2 Trick Williams

Image credits: WWE

Recently putting on a quality match against main roster member Baron Corbin, the highly impressive Trick Williams has proved that he has everything that comes with the meaning of the word "superstar". Originally making his debut in 2021 as an associate of Carmelo Hayes, the former football player has since worked hard to make a name for himself on his own.

Highly believable as a wrestler, being in incredible shape, and possessing a highly versatile move-set, Williams can also stand toe-to-toe with the best of them on the microphone and is getting better every week. Williams recently had a brilliant match against former NXT Champion Bron Breakker back in May and this battle of beasts certainly turned some creative heads, as Williams has been heavily featured on the gold brand ever since.

Making second place on this list, Trick Williams has a very bright future ahead of him in NXT. If HBK continues to groom him towards the main event, the talented big-man has as good a shot as any at smashing his way to a WWE championship of his own in the future.

1 Bron Breakker

Image credits: WWE

Making first place on this list, no surprise whatsoever, is Bron Breakker. The son of legendary Hall of Fame wrestler Rick Steiner, Bron Breakker has championship blood. A pedigree in every sense of the word, the incredibly impressive 25-year-old monster made his debut for NXT in 2021 and has dominated the gold brand ever since, becoming a two-time NXT Champion in his path of destruction.

He is undeniably the current face of NXT, but his call-up to the main roster could be imminent, as Breakker is currently involved in a program with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and will challenge The Architect with the title on the line at WWE NXT: Gold Rush week one.

Topping out this list, Bron Breakker has a huge career ahead of him in the WWE and is almost a lock for being a future WWE champion on either Raw or SmackDown.