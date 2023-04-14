Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will likely miss WWE Night of Champions, it has been theorised.

WWE announced last night at King and Queen of the Ring, which was set for May 27 in Saudi Arabia, has now been replaced Night of Champions.

And despite being titleholders in WWE, with the event taking place in Saudi Arabia, Owens and Zayn are expected to miss out.

Who is expected to miss WWE Night of Champions?

As noted, WWE announced the return of Night of Champions last night, with the company wanting to "revive" the pay-per-view format and bring it to an "international market", per PWInsider.

Night of Champions, which is due to take place in Saudi Arabia on May 27, took the place of King & Queen of the Ring, which had originally been announced by WWE last month.

With the event taking place in Saudi Arabia, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are expected to miss out, considering neither man has worked any of WWE's shows in the country previously.

This presents a slight problem for Triple H, with 'The Game' having to put on a show that's based on all of WWE's titles being defended, while Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions aren't on the show.

Why won't Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens be at Night of Champions?

It's worth noting that nothing is confirmed at this stage, but the feeling is that Owens and Zayn, who were described as "generational" coming out of WrestleMania, won't be at Night of Champions, as noted by WrestleTalk.

At the time of the first WWE show in Saudi Arabia, which took place in April 2018, it was reported by the Wrestling Observer that Zayn's Syrian heritage meant he wasn't able to compete on the show.

In solidarity with his real-life best friend, Owens then pulled out of all WWE shows in Saudi Arabia, as we also saw with Daniel Bryan and John Cena in later years.

This means that Triple H will have to figure out a way to not have his Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the card for the big Night of Champions show.

Failing that, WWE's Chief Content Officer might instead opt to take the titles off Owens and Zayn, perhaps giving them back to The Usos, so they can be defended in Saudi Arabia.

