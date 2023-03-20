The Rock v Shawn Michaels is one of the biggest WWE dream matches to never take place.

And now, Michaels has explained why the match didn't happen...

Talking to the Daily Mail, the Heartbreak Kid explained that he was "difficult" to work with, which is why any plans fell through.

Why didn't The Rock v Shawn Michaels happen?

The Rock and Shawn Michaels are two fo WWE's biggest stars ever, but they never shared the ring for a straight one-on-one match.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Shawn has explained why that is, noting that a lot of it was probably down to him being "difficult" to work with at the time.

'Everyone knows the story of me being difficult. I was open to it but it didn’t work out. He became a busy man and famous guy and I imagine his priorities changed quite a bit, and the things he wanted to do, and I respect that.

The Rock wasn't full-time for too long after Michaels returned to WWE after his four-year hiatus in 2002, so the timings for the two icons to share the ring just didn't work out.

Michaels, who has been described as one of WWE's "greatest champions", explained that he and The Rock were able to meet several years later and clear the air on why a match between them never happened.

We all change and we grow. I always go back to the Hall of Fame when we did see each other and talk and make peace. I’ve had the opportunity to do that with everyone that I’ve worked with and that’s what’s most important to me.

Latest news on Shawn Michaels and The Rock

Michaels still works with WWE to this day, and is currently the Head Booker of NXT, the brand that The Rock's daughter, Simone, is part of now.

Many wrestlers have credited Michaels with completely changing his character from the "difficult" person he was during his first run as a wrestler, to the father-like figure that many WWE stars see him as now.

The Rock, on the other hand, is too busy with his Hollywood commitments to fulfil a full-time role with WWE nowadays, with his last appearance coming on SmackDown's debut on FOX in September 2019.

The former WWE Champion was rumoured to be making a return at WrestleMania 39 this year to face Roman Reigns, but that ended up falling through, and 'The Tribal Chief' will now face Cody Rhodes.

