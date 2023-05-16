WWE view GUNTHER as a ‘incredible talent’ that can be a mainstay at the top of the card for years to come, GiveMeSport has learned.

Imperium’s leader has impressed many during his time in WWE and it has now been suggested that the company see the 35-year-old as a ‘main event heel’ for at least the next decade.

WWE’s current Intercontinental Champion is one of the most physically dominant performers on the company’s roster.

The Austrian superstar has held his gold for 340 days which leaves him just over 100 short of Honky Tonk Man’s record for the all-time longest reign with the Intercontinental Championship.

Of course, the star is set to defend his title before the deadline for becoming the longest-reigning champion comes round, with his next defence coming on the 27th of May at Night Of Champions against Mustafa Ali. While it’s still possible that The Ring General could lose his title prior to breaking the record, many would be surprised to see GUNTHER drop the belt this close to going into the history books.

What has Triple H said about GUNTHER?

It’s fair to say that the Austrian is held in high regard backstage, too. Triple H has previously heaped praise on GUNTHER and, following the 2023 Royal Rumble match, The Game said in regard to the leader of Imperium’s showing in January:

"Sometimes when people look at the Royal Rumble, they just look at the winner. I tend to look at who has the moments that are most spectacular. That's what our business really a lot of the time is. It's about those big moments. That moment that catapults you to another moment that raises you up to another even bigger moment.

"There were a lot of people who had moments tonight. Logan Paul and Ricochet. It's one of the craziest things I've ever seen. Cody with the win. But GUNTHER, going in there at number one, with Sheamus which is tough enough because you know you're going to take a beating.

"To have the performance that he did, all through that hour [was incredible.] There was never a moment in that Rumble match I feel where you lost GUNTHER. Where he just blended into the background. He stood out the whole thing. He's a star. He is an incredible talent."

GUNTHER's WWE future

Now, WrestleVotes have expanded on this by revealing that WWE believe they are creating legitimate top heels who they will be able to rely on in the coming years. GUNTHER is one of those, alongside The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport: “WWE feel like they have bonafide main event heels for the next 10 years on the roster already, and they’re going to treat them as such. I’m sure you can figure those two guys out, but the impression so far that GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa have made are putting those two guys at the front of the line for the next 10 years.”

Both men mentioned are key components of WWE’s weekly schedule as part of their respective groups. Both Imperium and The Bloodline currently have issues with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, so their paths might cross sooner rather than later.