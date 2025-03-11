Summary The WWE Hall of Fame is a staple of WrestleMania weekend.

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 will occur on April 18 in Las Vegas.

The event will start late on the same night as SmackDown.

As the WWE closes in on WrestleMania, the WWE Universe remain excited ahead of the Grandest Stage of them All. Having already produced two successful PLE's this year, a record-breaking Royal Rumble and an industry-changing Elimination Chamber, all that is left on the Road to WrestleMania is the Showcase of the Immortals.

Set to emanate from Las Vegas in April, the card for the event is slowly taking shape as the weeks pass by, with all four World Title matches already set in stone. A show that will cap off WrestleMania weekend, the festivities will start on Friday at the Hall of Fame.

The WWE Hall of Fame has been a staple of WrestleMania weekend since its inception in 1993. Granting Andre the Giant his own event with a sole induction, the consequent ceremonies have seen the WWE honour the greatest sports entertainers to have stepped into the squared circle. Whether it is the Undertaker, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Floyd Mayweather Jr or Snoop Dogg, there is a place in WWE's Hall of Fame for anybody who has bettered the product. With legendary inductees already announced for 2025's Hall of Fame, this is all the information the WWE Universe needs to know about the ceremony.

The event will emanate from Las Vegas

With WrestleMania 41 set to take centre stage at the Allegiant Stadium on the 19th and 20th of April, WWE announced that the Hall of Fame would remain in Las Vegas. Kick-starting WrestleMania weekend, the 2025 Hall of Fame will take place on the 18th, the Friday before the Showcase of the Immortals gets underway.

Announced to take place after SmackDown airs and in a different location from the Friday show, the Hall of Fame will be hosted in the BleauLive Theater in collaboration with Fontainebleau Las Vegas. A state-of-the-art facility, the Theater boasts 90,000 square feet of space for the WWE Universe to pack into.

Event Location Arena Date WWE Hall of Fame 2025 Las Vegas BleauLive Theater April 18, 2025

Start Time

The WWE Universe will have to stay up late

Credit: WWE

With a full weekend of action in store for the WWE Universe in April, the fun will start on the Friday with SmackDown. The blue brand's show is set to air from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, who are hosting three shows over WrestleMania weekend. With the Hall of Fame running on the same night but in a different location, it will be a late night of action for the WWE Universe if they are to stay up and watch the ceremony.

Country Start Time Time Zone United States 1am ET 10pm PT England 5am GMT Canada 1am ET Australia 5pm ACT

Inductees

The ceremony will honour numerous legends

Inductee WWE Superstar Accolades 1. Triple H 14-time World Champion, Hall of Fame inductee alongside D-Generation X, Two-time Royal Rumble winner, WWE's second Grand Slam Champion. 2. Michelle McCool Two-time Divas Champion, the inaugural Divas Champion, Two-time Women's Champion. 3. Lex Luger 1994 Royal Rumble Winner

With April 18 in Las Vegas pencilled in for the Hall of Fame, the 2025 Class will be headlined by WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. Having been surprised by his wife, Stephanie McMahon, alongside long-time friends Shawn Michaels and Undertaker, the reveal makes for a wholesome watch. A deserved induction, it will mark Triple H's second entry into the Hall of Fame, first inducted in 2019 as a part of D-Generation X.

Having been surprised by his induction, Triple H gave the next inductee the same treatment. As Michelle McCool stood alongside her husband, The Undertaker, on ESPN, the duo were promoting WWE's LFG show. However, during the segment, Triple H would pop up on the screen and surprise Michelle McCool with her Hall of Fame induction. Finally receiving her flowers, the inaugural Divas Champion will be in Las Vegas.

Continuing the theme of surprises, Lex Luger was the next announced entrant into the 2025 Hall of Fame. Having been told over the weekend that the Elimination Chamber was on, footage posted to WWE's socials saw the Total Package undergoing rehabilitation with Diamond Dallas Paige as the WWE Legend embarks on a journey of learning to walk again. As Cody Rhodes interrupted the pair, the American Nightmare revealed to Luger that he was going to be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame.

Ticket Information

This is how the WWE Universe can attend the event

An event that will give flowers to some of professional wrestling's best, plenty of the WWE Universe will want to be in attendance at the BleauLive Theater. With a 10-minute drive separating SmackDown's arena from the Hall of Fame's location, fans planning on going to both will have plenty of time to gather their bearings before the ceremony. With numerous tickets on sale via OnLocation, the general sale for the Hall of Fame will take place on Friday, March 14.

Ticket Type Benefits Price Where to Purchase General Sale Admission into WWE's Hall of Fame N/A Ticketmaster Ultimate Priority Pass Premium Seating, All-Inclusive Beverages, Priority Pass for Entrance $2,500 p/p OnLocation Icon Priority Pass Row 2-3 Seating, Photo with Triple H and Lex Luger, Hall of Fame Stage Photo Op, Premium Gift $8,500 p/p OnLocation Legend Priority Pass Front Row Camera Side Seating, Photo with Triple H and Lex Luger, Hall of Fame Stage Photo Op, Premium Gift N/A OnLocation

How to Watch the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

Netflix and Peacock will be hosting the event

The 2025 Hall of Fame will mark the first ceremony to take place outside of the WWE Network Era. Set to air on Peacock for viewers in the U.S., it will also be on WWE's social channels, according to WWE's website. With Netflix playing host to all of WWE's content in other regions, the world's largest streaming service can expect to host the ceremony, with numerous subscriptions on offer for WWE Universe members who are yet to sign up.

Tier Benefits Price (£/$) Standard w/ Adverts Advert-supported, Full HD, watch on two devices simultaneously £5.99 / $7.99 Standard Advert-free viewing, Full HD, watch on two devices simultaneously £12.99 / $17.99 Premium Advert-free viewing, Ultra HD, watch on four devices simultaneously £18.99 / $24.99