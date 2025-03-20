Summary WrestleMania weekend, including the Hall of Fame, is a highly anticipated event for WWE fans.

Triple H, Lex Luger, and Michelle McCool are already confirmed for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

A significant wrestler from the 80s and 90s, is reportedly the next Hall of Fame inductee for 2025.

With WrestleMania less than one month away, excitement among the WWE Universe is reaching boiling point ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals. An event in the wrestling calendar that supersedes everything, both casual and hardcore wrestling fans alike will unite for this one weekend of the year. Due to the enormity of WrestleMania, WWE markets the show with its own weekend, starting on Friday with SmackDown and ending on the Raw after WrestleMania.

A weekend that also sees the Hall of Fame involved, it is a must-watch weekend of wrestling-related content. A ceremony that already has three inductees, another one has seemingly been announced for the Class of 2025.

The Hall of Fame is a ceremony held across numerous sports, and it aims to honour the greats of a certain industry. For the WWE, it began in 1993, with Andre the Giant being the sole inductee of the event. Having become a staple of WrestleMania weekend ever since, the likes of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker have taken to the podium to be handed their proverbial flowers in front of the WWE Universe. A highly-anticipated event, with fans keen to know who will be handed the glamourous Hall of Fame ring, a report from a WWE Insider has seemingly revealed the next inductee into 2025's Hall of Fame.

Reported 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee

The giant event just received a Giant

With the Hall of Fame pencilled in for April 18 in Las Vegas, three seismic WWE Superstars have already been announced for the show. Triple H was the first entrant, headlining the Class of 2025. The Chief Content Officer then transitioned from inductee to announcer, as he revealed to Michelle McCool that she would be honoured in Las Vegas.

Then Cody Rhodes paid a visit to Lex Lugor over the Elimination Chamber weekend, revealing to the Total Package that his services to the industry earned him a place in the Hall of Fame. With the Natural Disasters not officially announced but rumoured, another WWE Superstar has seemingly been revealed, as WrestleVotes took to X to announce the next reported Hall of Fame inductee.

"According to sources, another name being discussed internally for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is “The Ugandan Giant” Kamala. Kamala, who had a successful career throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, is expected to join Triple H, Lex Luger, and others in this year’s class."

'The Ugandan Giant' Kamala's Career

The fearsome wrestler will receive his flowers

A career deserving of a Hall of Fame entry, Kamala made his presence felt throughout the 80s and 90s, plying his trade in various promotions in the territory-filled world of professional wrestling. The Ugandan Giant first arrived in the WWF in 1984, wrestling with the likes of Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant before leaving and not returning until 1992.

A 6'7" behemoth, Kamala's ability in the ring and on the microphone was impressive, with many of the WWE Universe glad to see him honoured with a Hall of Fame induction.