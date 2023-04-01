Vince McMahon hasn’t been seen much since taking a step back from his role within the WWE, but he was present at the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony on the eve of WrestleMania 39.

There’s been plenty of talk about the current appearance of Vince McMahon, and he certainly didn’t disappoint when spotted at the yearly celebration of iconic Superstars. It included Rey Mysterio who is set for a major showdown at WrestleMania, fighting his son he once won custody of inside the ring!

Joining the acrobatic Superstar was the late Andy Kaufman, Stacy Keibler and The Great Muta. The 2023 Warrior Award went to the late Tim White in what was an emotional night, but it didn’t go without drama. When Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were spotted, it was always going to be chaos.

Rey Mysterio inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

When everyone got to their feet to pay to their respects to Rey Mysterio, his son and Rhea Ripley remained firmly in their seats, refusing to show a single ounce of respect, adding plenty of fuel to the fire ahead of the WrestleMania showdown.

Huge credit has to go to the pair for playing their roles perfectly. They didn’t even break character during such an emotional tribute to one of the all-time greatest WWE Superstars. They may have created one of the main talking points, but it wasn’t the only viral moment on social media.

Vince McMahon’s infamous moustache was finally seen in all its glory, with the former boss also sporting black hair slicked back. Since being away from our screens, it’s safe to say his look has changed considerably. Don’t believe us? Check it out for yourself below.

View: Vince McMahon’s new moustache finally seen

Fans have heard about the new look of the former boss, but have been waiting for a while to see it out in full force, but the wait is over. For weeks it has been dubbed his ‘creepy new look’, and people weren’t lying!

The comments under the tweet are from fans completely shocked by the new look, if you have some time and want to see the full breakdown on what the fans are saying then have a read, but here’s a couple for a taster: “Vince’s hair hasn’t been that dark since the 80’s lol.”

Another one added: “What the hell is that?!”

So as you can see, it clearly hasn’t gone down well with fans, although they have been entertained by the new look and would probably argue to us that it was worth the wait for that reason.