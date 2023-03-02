Goldberg has revealed that he is looking at a potential retirement match in the near future.

The multiple-time World Champion (both in WWE and WCW) said as much in a telling interview with Sports Illustrated, where he covered a number of topics but most notably the possibility of one last dance in the ring.

It brings up the question of who could be the WWE Hall of Famer’s final opponent.

What did Goldberg say in his Sports Illustrated interview?

Having not wrestled since Elimination Chamber 2022, where he lost to Roman Reigns in a big title bout, Goldberg is looking to the future and possibly one last match.

He said that WWE “owe me a retirement match” as he made a “deal with the devil and did his job.” What that is in reference to is unsure but it seems that Goldberg feels he has more than earned a fond farewell from the company. He also said he could have his final match elsewhere, but he'd like it to be with WWE.

Big Bill said while its not “something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call” that it is something he has a few ideas on, with Israel being a potential location (Goldberg is Jewish). Like anything in the whacky world of professional wrestling, it's a case of “never say never.”

Goldberg also made a point to hugely put over and compliment Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, with the first coming from the same American football background as him and the second a fellow Jewish man and someone he considers “amazing” and a “gem.”

Who did Goldberg wrestle in WWE in his second stint?

While his first WWE from 2003-2004 saw him capture the World Heavyweight Championship and defeat the likes of The Rock, Triple H and Brock Lesnar, it never clicked and the Hall of Famer himself did not enjoy himself.

Fast forward 12 years and he returned to face Brock once again at Survivor Series 2016, which kickstarted a thrilling (in most part) second run with the company.

He has twice been Universal champion and faced off with many of the biggest stars of today including Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and Bray Waytt as well as Lesnar and Reigns.

Who he faces in his retirement match is up for debate but here’s a suggestion – Bron Breakker. He is a future World champion, the closest thing to Goldberg right now, and his family ties with the heyday of WCW Nitro would make him a fitting opponent.