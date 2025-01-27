Summary Logan Paul divides opinions in the WWE, from hated to admired.

The WWE is the home of polarising figures. From beloved babyfaces to detestable heels and everything in between, it is an industry that makes you feel a litany of emotions. One WWE Superstar who divides opinion more than most is Logan Paul, with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealing he 'hated' the Maverick before his move into professional wrestling.

WWE has long been home to characters that have fans up in arms. A fundamental aspect of the business, the heel provides the perfect platform for the audience's fan favourite to achieve success. From Randy Orton to Mr. McMahon, the industry has seen the greatest hateable superstars.

The WWE's most recent successful heel is Logan Paul. A figure who fans appreciate in the ring, it is his outside-the-ring controversies that see the WWE Universe struggle to accept him. A feeling that appears to rumble throughout the industry, Kurt Angle has revealed he too 'hated' Paul but has come around to enjoy his work.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Logan Paul has wrestled only 15 times in the WWE, winning seven of those bouts (46.7%) and losing eight (53.3%).

Logan Paul's Journey to WWE

The Maverick took to the industry with ease

Paul shocked the world when he arrived in the WWE in 2021. Initially playing the role of celebrity guest, it was only a year later that the Maverick signed a multi-year contract with the company to become a full-time WWE Superstar. Having had high-profile matches with some of WWE's biggest attractions, such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton, the social media megastar crowned his progress in 2023 when he became the United States Champion.

Kurt Angle Speaks Out on Paul

The Hall of Famer had huge praise for the social media megastar

Credit: WWE

A career that has seen him succeed on social media, in boxing and in the WWE, it appears Paul is a jack of all trades. Now a staple of Netflix's Monday Night Raw, Paul's ability to divide opinion has reached WWE's best, as Kurt Angle revealed to Great Offshore Sportsbooks that he initially 'hated' the Maverick before his move to WWE:

"I'll be honest with you. When he was a boxer, I hated his guts. But I get it now. I know what he was doing. He wanted me to hate him".

Appearing to fall for Paul's act, the Olympic gold medalist also expressed his quick change of heart. Initially hating the Maverick, Angle told Great Offshore Sportsbooks just how high he thinks Paul's ceiling is:

“He can be the World Champion. That kid is incredibly talented. He has picked up on the business quicker than anybody in the history of the business. Including myself. I have a lot of respect for that kid.”

Huge praise from one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Paul has seen some of the industry's best come out to affirm his talent. Still a controversial act, his talent is hard to deny, with Paul already having a list of stand-out career moments that many WWE Superstars would dream of.