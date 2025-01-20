Summary Mick Foley hinted a possible appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is just a couple of weeks away. The 30-man match is arguably the most stacked that it has been in years. The 16-time world champion John Cena has already declared for the match and fully intends to win to earn an opportunity to win his 17th world title at WrestleMania . CM Punk also has his sights on being the last man standing at the end of the night, as he wants to finally fulfill his dream of main eventing the Showcase of the Immortals. Roman Reigns is participating in his first Rumble in five years. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are also looking to win with their respective personal agendas in mind.

While it's certain that the five aforementioned top draws are participating in the Royal Rumble , the Premium Live Event is typically full of surprises and shock returns. One WWE legend recently hinted at his potential appearance at this year's Royal Rumble.

Mick Foley Hints Royal Rumble Appearance

Foley went through a life-changing weight loss journey

On Sunday, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a six-minute video on his YouTube channel about his weight loss journey. The Hardcore Legend revealed he topped out at nearly 380 pounds and from there, he decided to take matters of getting life back on track into his own hands. He had a goal of dropping to 280 pounds by June 7, 2025, his 60th birthday. Foley went through the grind over the past year. And when he weighed himself again this January, the weighing scale read "279.9." He had accomplished his goal five months earlier.

Foley said he feels superb about being back in shape. He revealed that he appeared during Ohio Valley Wrestling's Nightmare Rumble on December 27, 2024. That's when the interviewer asked the three-time WWE Champion the million-dollar question: is this Foley's way of saying that he's entering the upcoming Royal Rumble?

"I wouldn't say I'm not entering the Royal Rumble." - Mick Foley

Foley did follow up by saying he isn't joining the Royal Rumble and that it would be quite the jump to go from his small appearance at the OVW indie show to one of the biggest PLEs in WWE. At the end, however, Foley appeared to have received a call from WWE COO Triple H. Based on their conversation, it seemed like The Game asked Ms. Foley's Baby Boy about potentially being in the 2025 Royal Rumble match.

There is really no way to know if that call actually happened. But if it didn't, the fact that Foley teased it is certainly worth keeping an eye on. The 59-year-old has gone on record that he wants to wrestle one final match. The WWE legend is finally in good shape once again. While there's no way to confirm if a Royal Rumble is in the cards for the Hardcore legend, WWE fans will just have to wait until February 1st to find out.