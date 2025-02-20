Summary The WWE has a plethora of match types at their disposal.

WWE seldom produces Intergender matches, only when storylines call for it.

A legendary WWE Hall of Famer wants to see two certain stars make history in an Intergender match at WrestleMania.

WWE is undoubtedly the home of professional wrestling. Having been at the top of the industry since the 1950s, one of WWE's unique selling points is its ability to consistently freshen things up. From the creation of the Royal Rumble to the Tables, Ladders & Chairs match, they have never been scared to push the boundaries in the name of entertainment. One of the matches they seldom produce is the Intergender match. A prospect that always intrigues the WWE Universe, it's a showcase that pits a male wrestler against a women's wrestler. A match type only used when deemed necessary, one WWE Hall of Famer has pitched an Intergender match for WrestleMania, one that the WWE Universe would love to see.

As mentioned, the WWE rarely puts on Intergender matches, only letting them happen when a storyline calls for it. More often seen when it's a tag match or a multi-person match, solo Intergender matches are few and far between. Despite the WWE being sports entertainment and filled with larger-than-life characters, pitting men and women against each other isn't something they tend to do. However, following a duo's fantastic work in 2024, Mick Foley spoke to Casino Beats and revealed the Intergender match that he wants to see happen at WrestleMania.

Mick Foley Wants Intergender Match at WrestleMania

The Hardcore Legend eyes up seismic match

Credit: WWE

Mick Foley had one of the craziest careers of any WWE Superstar. Consistently putting his body on the line, his bout with The Undertaker stands the test of time as one of WWE's best matches. A legend who is more than qualified to book outlandish matches, Foley has revealed his desire for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio to lock up at WrestleMania. Speaking to Casino Beats, the mastermind behind the Three Faces of Foley has revealed his Intergender desires ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals.

“I would love to see Dirty Dom get his comeuppance from Rhea Ripley. I would love to see a male vs female match. I know some people would think she's beyond a stipulation match of that type but I would personally like to see that ... either at Mania or before Mania".

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's History

The pair have a storied history together

From lovers to enemies, Ripley and Mysterio have had quite a whirlwind relationship over the past few years. Having stood by side in the Judgement Day in 2022, an injury at the hands of Liv Morgan in 2024 saw Ripley take time away from the company. Despite it just being a two-month hiatus, it was enough time for Mysterio and Morgan to conjure up a relationship, as Ripley returned and vowed to take everything that had been stolen from her. Becoming WWE Women's Champion once again on WWE's Netflix debut, Mysterio and Ripley have continued to live with a mutual hatred of each other.