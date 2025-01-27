Summary WWE 2K reveals Undertaker's 'Deadman Edition' cover for 2K25 game.

As WWE gets ready for the WWE Universe's beloved Royal Rumble PLE, the Road to WrestleMania also sees the beginning of 2K's teases for the latest instalment of the WWE video game franchise. With updates expected throughout the week, 2K have revealed The Undertaker's special edition cover for the highly-anticipated WWE 2K25 game.

WWE's 2K games always create intrigue. Whether it's the inclusion of new WWE Superstars or new match types, there is lots to look forward to each year upon the reveal of a new game. One of the big parts of the roll-out is the cover star. A significant honour that applies to all video games, the cover star is a telling sign of who is leading the charge within a certain industry.

With last year's WWE 2K seeing four different covers, this year's game has gotten off to a great start, with the Undertaker set to get his own 'Deadman Edition' cover.

The Significance of a 2K Cover

Many WWE Legends have graced the cover of the 2K franchise

The cover art for WWE's 2K games is a luxury that only a few WWE Superstars can experience. With Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, The Rock and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin gracing the 2K covers of the past, it is an honour reserved for the WWE's biggest stars.

WWE's 2K24 game saw Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley all share the privilege of being the game cover star, with follow-up 'Forty Years of WrestleMania' and 'Bray Wyatt Edition' covers seeing four different unique covers for the game. Four covers that received great reviews, it seems that 2K is following up on last year's success with more great art.

The Undertaker's 'Deadman Edition'

WWE's Hall of Famer gets his own cover

With not much known about 2K's next instalment of the franchise, the coming week has been earmarked as a week of reveals, with much more news regarding the game set to surface. With Intergender matches rumoured to appear in the game for the first time since 2009, the first bit of breaking news from the franchise is that the Undertaker will be getting his own 'Deadman Edition' paired with his own cover.

The art sees the Deadman hitting his iconic hat-tipping pose, with an ominous purple background and bright moon capping off a fantastic cover. With no details emerging on what the 'Deadman Edition' could entail, previous years' special edition games could lead fans to assume this game will gift players numerous versions of the Undertaker to play with.

As well as allowing players access to certain DLC perks, the announcement has seen overwhelmingly positive responses, with the WWE Universe more than happy to see the Hall of Famer on the cover. With the real cover star yet to be revealed, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns teased that the January 27th episode of Raw would see a seismic 2K announcement, with many expecting the Tribal Chief to be front and centre of 2K25.