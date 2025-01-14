Summary A short, intense feud between The Rock and Cody Rhodes left fans wanting more.

An unexpected embrace on Raw leads many to believe the feud is over.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff hints at possible future clash between The Rock and Rhodes.

After the debut of WWE Raw on Netflix, the WWE Universe was left perplexed after the opening segment. When a returning Rock buried the hatchet with heated rival Cody Rhodes, fans couldn't believe what they were watching. However, a segment that angered many, one WWE Hall of Famer believes it could all be an act, with the feud still open to continuing in their eyes.

A night that blended the past with the present, WWE's debut on Netflix was a night to remember for the company. Marking the beginning of a 10-year, $5 billion deal alongside the world's largest streaming service, plenty of memorable moments occurred. From Hulk Hogan being booed out of the arena to John Cena declaring for the Royal Rumble, one moment stuck out more than others.

When it was announced that The Rock would be in the Intuit Dome for Netflix, many expected the continuation of his previous year's work. Abandoning the Final Boss character, The Rock came out as a good guy and confused the WWE Universe. A decision that upset many, Eric Bischoff has revealed why he believes there is still room for a feud between The Rock and Cody Rhodes to occur.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cody Rhodes' loss to The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL was only his seventh loss since his return to WWE.

The History Between Cody Rhodes and The Rock

A short but incredible feud in 2024

In 2024, not many people could have predicted the run that the Brahma Bull would've gone on. Returning to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, the popularity of The American Nightmare meant that wasn't to be. Focusing his attention on the man who took his moment, The Rock and Rhodes became inseparable on the Road to WrestleMania.

As The Rock wiped the blood of Rhodes on a weight belt dedicated to his mother, their collision at WrestleMania capped off a fantastically pivoted feud. Notably, The Rock came out on Raw after Mania and declared that he and Rhodes' story had only just begun, seemingly eyeing up a title match with the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The End of their Feud?

Bischoff reveals why he believes The Rock and Rhodes will clash again

It is because of this short-but-heated feud that many were left bemused at the decision for the Final Boss and Rhodes to hug it out on Raw. Seemingly undoing all their spirited work, former WCW president Eric Bischoff has given his two cents on the situation, exclusively revealed by Sportskeeda:

"The reaction that they've got, because I've seen a lot of it, social media's like, 'What the f**k? We're just supposed to forget?'. But, you know, Rock is really good at planting little Easter eggs along the way. The little quote to Cody, 'Tell your mom I said Happy New Year,' whatever the quote was to Cody's mom that caught Cody by surprise, I don't know, let's just wait and see."

Keeping hope on his side, Bischoff's words mirror that of The Rock himself, who took to NXT to tell the WWE Universe that he is always "20 steps ahead". A decision that continues to confuse wrestling fans around the world, the silver lining is that both Rhodes and Reigns can go into WrestleMania with fresh matchups in mind.