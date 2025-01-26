Summary Shawn Michaels got involved in contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

The WWE has brought back the classic Saturday Night's Main Event for the second month in a row after its return to television last December. Similar to its previous offering, January's show was laden with action-packed wrestling. There were three championship matches, a colossal showdown between two behemoths, and an explosive contract signing. Several legends such as Jesse Ventura, Ted DiBiase, and Mark Henry were also there to grace the WWE with their presence. However, they weren't the only legends tapped for the vintage program. So was "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels.

The 38th Saturday Night's Main Event was held in San Antonio, Texas. So it made sense to bring Michaels on the show. But he wasn't there to simply please his hometown crowd. HBK was tapped to facilitate the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble.

Michaels has been retired for over a decade and it's been six years since he had his last one-off match. But the Heartbreak Kid got himself involved physically during Rhodes and Owens' explosive contract signing on Saturday night.

Shawn Michaels Gets Involved

HBK brought back an old trick at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE contract signings never end peacefully. Usually, a physical altercation breaks out after the two combatants sign the contract. Saturday's segment between Rhodes and Owens was no different. Michaels got himself involved too.

After Rhodes and Owens signed the contract, the challenger took a cheap shot at the champion. Michaels confronted The Prizefighter for the blindside attack. Owens didn't appreciate it and audaciously looked to give the 59-year-old WWE legend a package piledriver. Thankfully, Rhodes was able to make the save and stun his Royal Rumble opponent with a kick. Of course, HBK didn't take Owens' attack sitting down. Michaels turned back the clock and nearly took Owens' head off with some Sweet Chin Music.

The segment opened with Michaels in the ring. As soon as he entered the squared circle, Rhodes wasted no time and immediately signed the contract. Owens, meanwhile, had a few choice words to say. However, HBK wasn't having any of it and simply said he thinks Owens is just jealous of Rhodes. Of course, this didn't sit well with Canadian and went on to criticize the San Antonio native's championship legacy. KO finally signed the contract. Then, the two rivals gave up their respective title belts, which will be hung above the ring at the Royal Rumble.

Michaels then extended his hand to shake both competitors' hands. Owens, of course, didn't oblige and instead proceeded to blindside Rhodes. Then, it all went south for The Prizefighter from there.

Rhodes and Owens have been going at each other for months now. The two will finally settle the score next Saturday at the Royal Rumble.