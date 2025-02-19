Summary Hardy Boyz are returning to WWE NXT to face The No Quarter Catch Crew.

April 20, 2019 – this was the last time the Hardy Boyz wrestled together in a tag team match when they defeated the Usos to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, their reign lasted just 20 days after Jeff Hardy suffered a knee injury.

The two haven’t performed together on WWE television since winning the tag team titles. It has also been over three years since either Jeff or Matt Hardy appeared on WWE. After Jeff suffered his injury, Matt was featured less on the show and subsequently left the company in 2020 after his contract expired. Meanwhile, Jeff performed as singles competitor upon his return but was eventually released in late 2021.

Matt and Jeff have since been performing on various promotions like AEW and TNA and are currently the TNA World Tag Team Champions. But after half a decade, wrestling fans will finally get to see the legendary tag team back on WWE grounds again.

Hardy Boyz Make WWE Return

Hardys will face No Quarter Catch Crew on NXT

The Hardy Boyz are officially returning to WWE. The legendary tag team will head to WWE NXT next week to face The No Quarter Catch Crew. Tavion Heights and Myles Bourne challenged Matt and Jeff on the most recent episode of NXT for the Hardy’s TNA World Tag Team Championships.

I did not expect to tune in to NXT programming tonight and hear our names called out on it, much less challenged to a match… No Quarter Catch Crew, I’m very flattered that you had the Hardys on your mind tonight.

The future Hall of Famers then obliged with a resounding “Of course.” After accepting the challenge, the Hardys then shifted their attention to the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Fraxiom, and invited Axiom and Nathan Frazier to a front row seat in their bout next week.

TNA Partnership Made Hardy’s WWE Return Possible

NXT and TNA wrestlers can crossover on each other’s shows

Credit: WWE

Earlier this year, WWE and TNA agreed on a groundbreaking partnership that allows talents on NXT and TNA to crossover and appear on each other’s shows. The deal has opened the door for several fantasy matchups involving wrestlers on both brands and potential returns of former WWE superstars who are currently performing on TNA grounds.

TNA stars such as current TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and recent WWE signee Jordynne Grace both made their WWE television debuts last year. Hendry was even a surprise entrant in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match and received a massive pop from the Lucas Oil Field crowd.

As for the Hardy Boyz, this may be the door that opens up their full-time return to WWE. Matt and Jeff's TNA contracts reportedly run until November 2025. Though they still have their obligations to TNA, finishing their careers in WWE would be poetic.