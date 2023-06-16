The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match 2023 is stacked, and the WWE Universe is excited to see another fantastic bout.

With the premium live event just weeks away, a heartbreaking update has been reported for the Men's ladder match.

For months, it has been reported that the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match would be a banger match. The match will feature LA Knight, Damian Priest, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and Butch. It has also been reported that LA Knight was going to get a huge push from WWE. This was going to start with a Money in the Bank ladder match win this year. The WWE Universe loves the SmackDown star and has been rallying behind him winning the career-changing match.

However, a recent report from Ringside News has turned down the claim of Knight winning. The report claims that a member of the WWE creative team has turned down the rumors of LA Knight winning the match.

Rather, the WWE Universe will witness a completely different picture when the match ends. This could be a big blow for the WWE Universe who have been rooting for Knight to win. While LA Knight might not be the winner this year, who among the announced superstars could get an opportunity to challenge a champion of their choosing?

If not LA Knight, who will win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match?

With reports of LA Knight not winning the contract, the next favorite to win the dangerous ladder match is Damian Priest. His recent run as a main eventer and his matches against Bad Bunny and Seth Rollins have confirmed that the Judgment Day member is a top contender. Being one of the biggest names in the match, Damian Priest winning the contract won't be a surprise.

However, WWE may also plan a win for Shinsuke Nakamura. The former Royal Rumble winner has lost the momentum after his hiatus in WWE. However, the WWE Universe still can't resist their excitement when the King of Strong Style makes his entrance.

Nakamura winning the Money in the Bank ladder match could be the perfect decision from WWE. A win could elevate Nakamura's status and get him in the championship picture, giving him a massive career-altering win. Money in the Bank is set to feature on July 2, 2023, in London, England. Stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT for latest updates and rumors on Money in the Bank 2023.