The age-old story of heels and babyfaces is what makes wrestling so dynamic. WWE has done an excellent job as of late with flipping and giving newer directions to stars who have become comfortable in their roles. The Original Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has recently turned face after four years, breathing life into a Bloodline storyline that never ends. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are also now beloved good guys after their split from The Judgment Day.

A good face turn done right can make a new star. And five stars on this list could benefit from dipping their toes on the good side. Here are five current heels that WWE should turn babyface in 2025.

1 Bron Breakker

Deserves a monster face push

Bron Breakker has been a breakout star in WWE since debuting on the main roster in February 2024. Immediately presented as an unstoppable beast, the son of Rick Steiner immediately started wreaking havoc on the WWE roster, snatching gold twice in short succession. While only on the roster for a year, it seemed as though WWE were teasing about turning Breakker to the good side late in 2024 after he briefly lost his Intercontinental Championship to Jey Uso and showed respect to his opponent.

That turn was seemingly abandoned as he came out a week later and destroyed then-face Xavier Wood to reclaim his Intercontinental Championship mere weeks after the tease. Since then, Breakker has enjoyed his heel run, spearing people non-stop and churning on bangers, but it could be time to solidify that tease and turn the 27-year-old to the good side. A face turn isn't unfamiliar territory for Breakker, as he was mostly a good guy in his time on NXT, where he captured the NXT Championship twice. The crowd loves him as well for being the badass that he is, and turning him and giving him a fresh slate of opponents to chew on can be good for all sides.

2 Tiffany Stratton

2025 is Tiffy Time

2025 looks to be the year of Tiffy Time. Since turning on Nia Jax and cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Women's Championship, Tiffany Stratton's rocket has taken flight. Fans have taken to Stratton's in-ring ability and phenomenal character work for a while now, as the ovations only seem to be getting louder. And it only makes sense to try and capitalize on that with a face run.

Debuting in 2021 as a heel, and having been that her entire career thus far, it could be a bit difficult to transfer some of her obnoxious traits to a face-run. But if history tells you anything about Stratton, it's not to doubt her ability to overdeliver. Besides, who's going to say no to a potential Stratton vs. returning heel Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania?

3 Ludwig Kaiser

The Imperium member should head solo for good

Ludwig Kaiser is an interesting name to add to this list because since kicking Giovanni Vinci out of Imperium, he's been a constant feature on weekly WWE television. A steady hand, Kaiser has put on consistently great matches with the likes of Sheamus, and LA Knight, but has challenged for multiple singles titles with no success. It doesn't necessarily feel like Kaiser is a threat to any reign, and still feels like he's struggled to connect with audiences, despite being technically sound.

It feels like 2025 is the perfect time to experiment with a potential face turn for the West German native. If WWE can cultivate an interesting turn potentially surrounding Imperium with Kaiser and Imperium reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, there are only good things that could come from that. A true solo run away from Imperium to allow Kaiser to have his own time to shine (and give the man more mic time) is something WWE should try this calendar year.

4 Finn Balor

Time to bring back old reliable

Finn Bálor has been a point of contention for many WWE fans throughout the years. Everyone knows the talent Bálor brings in the ring as one of the more technically gifted wrestlers, but he has struggled to find an interesting character to bite on. While The Judgment Day helped to turn a floundering Bálor's career around in 2022, it feels like his heel turn has virtually run its course after losing his feud with Damian Priest. Not to mention, Bálor seems to find himself eating pins non-stop and always comes out of feuds on the losing end.

The former Universal Champion needs to get back to legitimacy and start contending for World Championships again, and that might only be able to be done with a face turn. Fans have always loved Bálor, and as long as a potential face turn doesn't mean he's walking down the ramp smiling from ear to ear and just happy to be there, people will embrace him. There's even the potential to bring back the Demon under Triple H's regime, something that was nailed in his time in NXT.

5 Jacob Fatu

A star in the making

Jacob Fatu has stolen the hearts of WWE fans everywhere since his debut in 2024, and for good reason. Perhaps one of the coolest recent additions, the Samoan Werewolf is a unique jolt of energy. He, by far and away, has the biggest upside of the new Bloodline. He has a killer look, is amazing on the microphone, and anything he does in that ring brings fans to their feet. You need to give a guy with that much fanfare that fast the chance to be the next big thing at some point, and why not let that happen with a fresh face turn?

Besides, can you just imagine the pop when Fatu attacks Solo Sikoa and says "I hate you Solo." instead of his normal deliberations of love? Talk about cinema.