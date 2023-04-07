Roman Reigns is not planned for the WWE Backlash show next month, it has been claimed.

Despite being an international pay-per-view, and the first after WrestleMania 39, Roman is not planned to appear at the show on May 6.

The report will come as disappointing news for not only fans in Puerto Rico, but also anyone that was hoping to see the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in action.

Will Roman Reigns be at Backlash?

WWE announced last month that Backlash, the first Premium Live Event after WrestleMania, will take place in Puerto Rico on May 6, and will be hosted by Bad Bunny.

Given that it's a big international pay-per-view, fans were hopeful that Reigns would be on the show, despite his part-time schedule.

However, that won't be happening, as the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Roman is not planned for the Backlash card as of this week.

Roman Reigns will not be on the San Juan card, or at least that wasn’t the plan on Monday, but he will be doing other major events over the next few months.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Roman's next match will likely be at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, which takes place in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

The main event of Backlash, according to Meltzer, could end up being Cody Rhodes v Brock Lesnar, although that may took be delayed until the Saudi Arabia event next month.

Who will Roman Reigns feud with next?

At the time of writing, there's no word on who Roman will be facing and feuding with when he does return to TV and have his match, presumably next month in Saudi Arabia.

One of the front-runners is likely Cody Rhodes, who looked for a rematch with Roman on this week's post-WrestleMania episode of Monday Night Raw.

Along with Cody, Roman would easily share the ring with Jey Uso, with the pair likely set for a match at some stage in 2023 as part of The Bloodline's break-up storyline, although that's likely to be saved for a later date.

However, Triple H could always come up with something out of left field for Roman, just as he did at the last Saudi Arabia event in November 2022 when he had Reigns defend his title against Logan Paul.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.