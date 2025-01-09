Summary Hogan's Mount Rushmore includes Andre The Giant & Ric Flair.

Hogan was involved in an iconic WrestleMania match in 2002 that left a lasting impact in WWE history.

Hulkamania considered Ric Flair the greatest wrestler ever and expressed interest in working with all wrestlers on his Mount Rushmore.

Hulk Hogan is the arguably the most iconic name in WWE history. He was the golden goose when Vince McMahon took over the company, holding multiple titles for long reigns and main-eventing WrestleMania on several occasions.

"Mount Rushmores" are a topic of discussion among wrestling fans. Some will have a Rushmore on the best wrestlers of a particular era or the best world champions. To many, Hulk Hogan will be on their Mount Rushmore of wrestling. But what is the Hulkster's take on the subject?

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet in 2023, Hogan was called "one of the greatest of all time" and asked who he considers to be the greatest ever wrestlers. Hogan admitted that his Rushmore consists of "older guys" but gave 'flowers' to Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Here are the four names on Hulk Hogan's Mount Rushmore.

Andre The Giant

Andre The Giant was one of the biggest attractions in wrestling history. To this day, non-wrestling fans have heard of the legend, and even wrestling fans who never saw him wrestle understand the importance of Andre's work in the business.

The French-born giant may not have had the most impressive in-ring move-set, but he could tell a story that got the fans believing. From being chased around by Jake Roberts' snake, to the infamous WrestleMania III main event with Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant left years of memories for wrestling fans to look back on.

Hogan said there is "no doubt about it, Andre has to be there". The two had the infamous battle at WrestleMania which included the body slam that shook the world. Hogan has gone on record to say that the match at WrestleMania "made his career". A fantastic pairing in the ring, the two had a great relationship outside of it.

Ric Flair

The Nature Boy was the second name on Hogan's Mount Rushmore. The 16-time champion has had a storied career that rivals Hogan's. The face of WCW for many years as its top heel, Ric Flair will go down as one of the all-time greats.

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan's paths did not cross too much due to the two working in separate companies, but they have been known to enjoy each other's company outside the ring. It feels like a crime that the two never headlined WrestleMania. The two went one-on-one on multiple occasions, including the fantastic bout at Halloween Havoc in 1994.

Many in the industry, notably 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Undertaker, have called Flair the greatest of all time. Hogan was no exception, even telling Flair he was "the greatest wrestler that has ever lived."

The Rock

The Attitude Era had some great matches and was unique in many ways for the WWE. The product was more mature, it introduced future stars, and it had TWO faces of the company. The Rock was at the top of the totem pole alongside 'Stone Cold' and helped the WWE achieve sell-out crowds and put on some of the best PPVs in history.

The Rock and Hogan went head-to-head in one of the greatest WrestleMania matches of all time in 2002. At WrestleMania X-8, two titans from different eras squared off in the ring with one of the hottest crowds in 'Mania history in Toronto. It was the biggest match not to main-event a WrestleMania. The infamous stare-down in the middle of the ring, as they turn to the crowd, will forever be a part of WWE heritage.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

Arguably the most important wrestler besides Hulk Hogan in the company's history, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin changed the fabric of the industry forever on that fateful night in 1996 when he won the King of the Ring and set the crowd alight with the "3:16" promo.

Austin was the man to take over as the face of the company after a few years of experimenting with the likes of Shawn Michaels and Bret 'Hitman' Hart. None could resonate with the WWE Universe like Hogan could - until 'Stone Cold'. Austin was a draw and Hogan said he would love to "make money" with all the wrestlers on his Rushmore.

Remarkably, Austin and Hogan never faced off in a WWE match. According to Jim Ross on his 'Grilling JR' podcast, Austin "did not want to work with [Hogan]". Whether it be due to injuries that both men suffered in their careers or because of creative differences, it is a shame that we never got the dream match.