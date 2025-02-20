Summary WWE ID program aims to develop indie talents for WWE, offering training and opportunities.

WWE has headed in a completely new direction during the early stages of Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque's regime, and one of the promotion's latest ideas is its Independent Development program.

Triple H has made several bold decisions while calling the shots of WWE in the TKO era, including NXT's multi-year partnership with TNA. Ex-chairman Vince McMahon opposed working with other wrestling promotions, but his son-in-law welcomes using stars shining outside the global juggernaut that is WWE.

Past WrestleMania main-eventers Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are among those who broke into the Stamford-based promotion after years spent on the independent circuit. Triple H used those three as blueprints for success after announcing WWE's Independent Development program in October 2024.

What Is WWE ID

Independent Development

The WWE Independent Development (WWE ID) program is designed to help up-and-coming independent talent become WWE superstars by offering 'world-class training, development and mentorship'. Independent wrestlers have since been designated as WWE ID prospects and participated in showcase matches held throughout the independent scene.

Triple H unveiled the titles on his official X account and explained that these titles were going to 'spotlight the best of the best'. WWE ID explained that these titles will be defended on the indies, which will undoubtedly help put eyes on lesser-known promotions and talent.

WWE will designate top talent on the independent circuit with an ID 'prospect' tag and support them with training and financial opportunities. They will be assisted through mentorship and have access to world-class facilities before hopefully breaking into the promotion.

Designated WWE ID Schools and Prospects

Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory performance center features