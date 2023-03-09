WWE are in talks with state gambling regulators in Colorado and Michigan to try and open the door for betting on matches, according to reports on Wednesday from CNBC.

The wrestling company is currently working with accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) and hopes to convince regulators that people can still bet on wrestling matches like other sports events, despite results being scripted, via WrestleTalk.

EY has worked with award shows such as the Academy Awards to keep results a secret, with betting applications such as DraftKings then allowing people to place bets.

What needs to happen?

The major sticking point is the fact that WWE matches are scripted by writers in advance, with fights being written in detail and the result already being predetermined.

That is why they have drafted in EY, who are attempting to convince regulators that there is no chance that results could leak to the public.

WWE have cited the work that EY do with the Oscars to show that results can be kept a secret in an attempt to convince regulators that betting on matches should be allowed.

What has been proposed?

To convince regulators that it should be allowed, WWE executives have proposed that results would be locked in months in advance, with wrestlers not being told the result until hours before they are due to appear in the ring.

CNBC use the example of the main event of WrestleMania, with the result being fixed months in advance in January after the winner of the Royal Rumble match had been determined. Fans would be allowed to place bets on the event up until a certain point, be it days or hours, which is when wrestlers would be told about the result of the match.

How have regulators responded?

If WWE are successful in their attempt to legalise gambling on matches, CNBC has written that it could open the door to bets on television shows, such as characters dying in a series.

But the reaction from the regulators suggests that betting in WWE will not be introduced soon.

The Colorado Division of Gaming has said that it is not currently considering allowing gambling on WWE matches.

A spokesperson from Michigan also said that the board publish a Sports Wagering Catalog, with information shared publicly once updates to the Catalog are approved.

Importantly, even if approved by the regulators, betting companies will then have to decide if they want to place odds on WWE matches. Meaning that they get the final say.

Much of the thrill in placing a bet on a sports event is the thrill of the unknown, that someone is on the edge of their seat willing for a particular outcome. And that is something WWE cannot offer due to the scripting of matches.

If it does come in, let’s see if fans are brave enough to bet against WWE champion Roman Reigns…