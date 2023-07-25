A second-generation wrestling superstar could be on his way to the WWE, if comments made during a brand-new virtual signing are anything to go by.

GiveMeSport previously coveered that Brian Pillman Jr., the son of the late, great Brian Pillman, was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier in July.

Pillman was reportedly taking part in a trial with the WWE in attempts to land a contract after his AEW deal expired earlier this month.

Has Brian Pillman Jr. signed with WWE?

Now, it looks like the 29-year-old wrestler could potentially be WWE bound before the end of the year.

Brian Pillman Jr. appeared at a virtual signing for Captain's Corner and talked for almost two hours about his pro wrestling journey so far while signing merchandise for viewers.

While he didn't directly mention his AEW departure or his WWE tryout, Pillman reminisced some stories from the road and when various promotional pictures were taken and of course, talked about his legendary father.

In the closing moments of the live show, Pillman was asked if he wanted to say any closing words, and he proceeded to thank the audience for supporting him thus far in his career.

Interestingly, Pillman's closing statement seemed to indirectly hint about the rumors doing the rounds surrounding his future, particularly following his WWE tryout with the second-generation star saying that he 'has a huge moment coming up in his career'. Pillman continued saying he was unable to discuss it at this time, as you can see below.

It’s a tough business. It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll. But, being here today and getting to reminisce on some of my past moments in my career has really cheered me up and put me in a position to where I’m excited for the future. There’s a lot to come. I can’t speak on it right now. It’s kind of in the works right now, but I’ve got a huge moment, a huge opportunity coming up in my career to continue making memories, continue coming up with new gear ideas and sharing my idea of pro wrestling with you all.

Based on those comments, it looks as though Pillman may have impressed Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon during his WWE tryout earlier in the month, and could potentially be debuting for NXT before the end of the year.

More signs Brian Pillman Jr. has signed with WWE

Brian Pillman Jr. is currently still advertising his appearances throughout the remainder of July and August, but interestingly, he has deleted a tweet for a planned appearance at Ryse Pro Wrestling on Saturday, September 9th, 2023. Ryse has also removed any mention of Pillman appearing at the event in their advertising for the show.

This could be an indication that the WWE has contacted Pillman Jr. to offer him a contract forcing him to cancel any bookings for September and beyond, meaning Pillman could be on his way to the WWE as soon as August.

The most likely scenario would see him debut over on the NXT brand after his initial Performance Center stint.

As always, GiveMeSport will keep you updated on all the latest breaking WWE and pro wrestling news, and we will share more news on the Brian Pillman Jr. - WWE situation as soon as the news reaches us. Be sure to follow GMS on your preferred social media platform to stay in the loop!

