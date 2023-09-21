Highlights Sheamus, along with other top wrestlers like Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch, will have their WWE contracts expire in early 2024, leading to speculation about their future with the company.

Amidst talks of Drew McIntyre's WWE future being up in the air due to being yet to sign a new contract, it looks like another top wrestler could also soon be entering the negotiation period on their deal.

Sheamus, who has been one of the WWE's major players for almost 15 years, will see his current contract with the wrestling giant expire in a few months, potentially as early as the first few months of 2024.

The Irishman, who has most recently featured on the SmackDown brand as a member of 'The Brawling Brutes' faction, is now entering a crucial point in his career. Will "The Celtic Warrior" re-sign with the WWE or seek work elsewhere?

Is Sheamus leaving WWE?

Sheamus is one of several names who will see their current WWE deals up in early 2024, according to reports. Other top names with deals set to expire next year, according to Fightful, include Becky Lynch and Sheamus' own former running buddy, Drew McIntyre.

Sheamus has been a crucial part of the WWE roster for the longest time. A major main event star, Sheamus has risen to the very top of the ladder for the company on numerous occasions, securing three WWE Championship reigns and a World Heavyweight Championship run to boot.

Towards the tail-end of 2022, Sheamus noted his current retirement plans in a tell-all interview with Inside The Ropes. "The Celtic Warrior" stated that as long as fans still want to see him perform in the ring, he feels he has 'at least' another 8 years in him, which would keep him an active in-ring competitor until 2030.

Sheamus is also in a good spot right now over on SmackDown, so as of this writing, there is a good chance that he will simply re-sign another contract with the WWE to continue performing there.

With WWE approaching a massive anniversary next year with WrestleMania 40, it is very likely that the WWE wouldn't want to lose a superstar of Sheamus' calibre, so they may be forced into offering him what he wants.

Name Sheamus Height 6ft 3" Weight 250lbs Age 45 Trained By Larry Sharpe, Jim Molineaux, Irish Whip Wrestling & Mark Starr Debut May 2002 Titles Won 3x WWE Champion, 1x World Heavyweight Champion, 3x United States Champion, 4x Raw Tag Team Champion, 1x SmackDown Tag Team Champion, 2015 Money in the Bank match winner, 2010 King of the Ring match winner and 2012 Royal Rumble match winner

Just this year at WrestleMania 39, Sheamus was part of a match for the Intercontinental Championship where he took on Gunther and Drew McIntyre which was awarded 5 stars by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, proving that even at 45-years-old, the Irishman can still go with the best of them.

Of course, with another big-money company in the business right now with Tony Khan's AEW, there is always a chance that Sheamus could jump ship if the compeition offered him a better deal, something they've shown a willingness to do in the past.

Is Sheamus joining AEW?

Sheamus has spent the vast majority of his professional wrestling career as a member of the WWE roster and has achieved just about all there is to achieve in the company, other than an Intercontinental Championship reign.

At 45-years-old, there's always a chance that the 'insanely talented' star would consider leaving WWE behind to explore other ventures as he nears the end of his active in-ring career, working for another major wrestling organisation for the first time in his career.

Tony Khan has been praised by many former WWE Superstars, including Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, as being a great boss to work for. The Fulham FC Director of Football is also known to shell out big money for top names, while giving them more creative freedom and a lighter schedule than WWE is known for.

It also has to be said that Sheamus' former tag-team partner, Cesaro, now going by his old name of Claudio Castagnoli, is a top member of the AEW and ROH roster. Sheamus and Cesaro have maintained a good friendship over the years, and there are certainly plenty of opportunities over in AEW that could see "The Bar" reunited down the line.READ MORE: WWE: Vince McMahon 'spotted using cane' after undergoing 'life-changing surgery' 'The Celtic Warrior' has expressed his unhappiness with his creative direction in the past. Most recently, he was unhappy with WWE Creative for not cashing in on his momentum last year after an epic battle with Gunther at 'Clash in the Castle', which received universal acclaim.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you up to date with the latest news on Sheamus' WWE contract status as we tread closer to the expiration date in 2024.