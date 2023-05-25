One particular WWE star may be given a huge Money in the Bank opportunity this year.

Cody Rhodes is believed to be participating in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the 1st of July.

The American Nightmare’s quest to the top of WWE may have hit a roadblock on the 2nd of April, when he lost in the main event of WrestleMania, but the star’s journey over the years has gained him a lot of respect to this point.

Latest news on Cody Rhodes

In fact, in response to Rhodes detailing every independent company he’d worked for during his time away from the WWE, a quote tweet via the joint account of The Bollywood Boys called Cody’s path ‘inspiring’. The tweet read as follows:

This is inspiring to see. Guys like Cody Rhodes have made it possible for guys like us to continue making a living on the independent circuit after our release.

Ever since his unsuccessful bid for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes has been busy attempting to take on Brock Lesnar. The Beast has stood in Rhodes’ way since the April 3 edition of RAW, where he turned on The American Nightmare after initially agreeing to stand alongside him in a tag team match.

Cody was able to counter a submission into a win when the two did battle earlier this month at Backlash. Ultimately though, the 37-year-old star still has his sights set on finishing the story and being the first man in his family to win WWE’s top prize should the chance reemergence. Of course, one way to get there is by earning a shot at the champion via the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The 2023 edition of Money in the Bank is set to emanate from the O2 Arena in London. This marks the WWE’s first major event in England since SummerSlam was broadcast live from Wembley Stadium.

Image Source: WrestlingHeadlines

It goes without saying that excitement for the show within the company’s British fanbase is off the charts already and that’s without any indication of what the card will look like. Though, based on a tweet from WRKD Wrestling, it’s being suggested that Cody Rhodes will be one of the men vying to win the MITB briefcase this July.

WRKD Wrestling took to Twitter to share the news:

Nearly winning it ten years ago back in 2013, Cody Rhodes is expected to return as a competitor in the Money In The Bank match this year in London, England.

The tweet makes direct reference to the 2013 iteration of Money in the Bank, which Rhodes entered alongside his then partner Damien Sandow. This was a match Cody was in contention to win before WWE opted to give the briefcase to his teammate.

Cody’s standing within the wrestling world has drastically increased in the last decade and, should the star enters the Money in the Bank match, he may be a front-runner to take home the contract.